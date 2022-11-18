ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

City of Muncie employees will retain their employment after state investigation

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
MUNCIE — After about a month, The City of Muncie says it has closed its investigation into two city employees.

The two were suspended in October without pay after accounting "inconsistencies" were discovered within one of its departments.

In a news release, the city said the inconsistencies were discovered during routine payment process by the Office of the City Controller.

"After a thorough investigation, the Indiana State Police did not believe it was warranted to forward information to the prosecutor, although they will continue to review electronic devises and officially conclude the investigation in the next 90 days," Michele Owen, the city's director of communications, said in a news release Thursday. "Indiana State Police recommended that while there was clear evidence of improper conduct, the City should follow personnel policy to handle the matter internally."

The release also says that both employees "fully cooperated" and will keep their jobs with the city.

Their names have not been publicly released.

