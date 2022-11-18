ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Pico, an intelligent, distinguished bookworm

Meet Pico, a chill, yet loveable pup who loves a great book. You may think -- wait a minute...dogs can’t read!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Pico, a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix enjoys it when people, including children, read books to him. Pico enjoys the company of...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Have you seen Delano Burkes? Houston man missing since Nov. 13

Houston – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 26-year-old man who’s been reported missing. Delano Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s, a bar at 1230 W 20th Street, on Nov. 13, according to the Houston Police Department. He was wearing blue pants and a black and gray button up shirt.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event

HOUSTON – On Monday, the city of Houston hosted an all-day food donation drive to save a Thanksgiving tradition. This year, Houston’s Super Feast is contending with higher costs, supply chain problems, and a national turkey shortage that’s making it a lot harder for them to meet the needs of the underprivileged this Thanksgiving holiday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man flees after shooting friend in bedroom at Channelview home, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they said shot and killed his own friend at a home in Channelview early Monday. The victim, who was in his 20s, was found lifeless inside his bedroom by his father at their home in the 600 block of Dell Dale shortly after 12:30 a.m.
CHANNELVIEW, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor

HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
PEARLAND, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline

HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘There is forgiveness’: Family of man killed in hit-and-run crash asks suspect to come forward

CYPRESS, Texas – The parents of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash last weekend pleaded for the driver responsible to come forward. “Living with this guilt for the rest of your life will destroy you — and there is forgiveness. There is forgiveness through Jesus Christ,” said Melissa Rickenbacher, mother of Caleb Rickenbacher, 20.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
HOUSTON, TX

