Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Pico, an intelligent, distinguished bookworm
Meet Pico, a chill, yet loveable pup who loves a great book. You may think -- wait a minute...dogs can’t read!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Pico, a Jack Russell Terrier/Chihuahua mix enjoys it when people, including children, read books to him. Pico enjoys the company of...
Click2Houston.com
National Dog Show Presented by Purina
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, catch the National Dog Show presented by Purina. Houston Life is celebrating Thanksgiving with our friends and family. Instead, KPRC 2 is proud to broadcast, the National Dog show!. Do you remember earlier this year when the Dog Show was in Houston? Here...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Delano Burkes? Houston man missing since Nov. 13
Houston – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a 26-year-old man who’s been reported missing. Delano Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s, a bar at 1230 W 20th Street, on Nov. 13, according to the Houston Police Department. He was wearing blue pants and a black and gray button up shirt.
Click2Houston.com
Herpes diagnoses for 2 more office workers after infected janitor urinated in water bottles; additional charges filed, investigators say
HOUSTON – More charges have been filed against a janitor who told investigators that his “sickness” led him to commit reprehensible and unspeakable acts against employees at a doctor’s office along the East Freeway, leaving multiple employees with a lifelong incurable disease. The acts in question...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Super Feast: Organizers facing ‘drastic decreases,’ asks for donations, volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving event
HOUSTON – On Monday, the city of Houston hosted an all-day food donation drive to save a Thanksgiving tradition. This year, Houston’s Super Feast is contending with higher costs, supply chain problems, and a national turkey shortage that’s making it a lot harder for them to meet the needs of the underprivileged this Thanksgiving holiday.
Click2Houston.com
Man flees after shooting friend in bedroom at Channelview home, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they said shot and killed his own friend at a home in Channelview early Monday. The victim, who was in his 20s, was found lifeless inside his bedroom by his father at their home in the 600 block of Dell Dale shortly after 12:30 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
3 detained, more possibly barricaded inside SW Houston home as police investigate homicide, HPD says
HOUSTON – Police have surrounded a southwest Houston home which is reportedly the scene of a homicide. Sky 2 aerials show heavy police presence situated around a home in the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail. Patrol units are blocking traffic to the area, as a safety precaution for nearby residents.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland’s ‘Yard Art R Us’ creates unique and adorable wooden holiday decor
HOUSTON – Thanksgiving is just days away, and after the big meal on Thursday, people will only be thinking about one thing - decorating for Christmas!. Yard Art R Us in Pearland is a local business that manufactures and produces holiday yard art with a unique, one-of-a-kind shopping experience unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect steals car with 1-year-old inside, drops toddler off at SW Houston dollar store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to find the suspect who allegedly stole a family’s vehicle with a 1-year-old boy inside, then dropped the child off at a southwest Houston dollar store, where he was found wandering. According to HPD, a 38-year-old father and his little boy were...
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot, killed on neighbor’s yard in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed on a neighbor’s yard in north Houston early Monday, police said. Officers with Houston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Werner Street near Witcher Ln. at around 12:45 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Father recalls moment his vehicle was stolen with his 1-year-old son inside
HOUSTON – One minute Alex Barahona said he was putting air in his vehicle’s tires, and the next minute, he was chasing his car down after a man jumped in and took off with his baby still in the back. Now, where the child was found is even...
Click2Houston.com
Holiday shopping: HPD offers safety tips, asks shoppers to be safe during busy shopping season
HOUSTON – Houston Police and several area retailers are sending out a reminder to all Houstonians as the holiday shopping season approaches. In a news conference on Monday, Finner sent out a warning to criminals. “We’re going to have a lot of officers out here, seen and unseen, uniformed...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline
HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
Click2Houston.com
Man stabbed to death during fight on METRORail in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a deadly stabbing on the METRORail in downtown Houston on Monday, police said. Officers with the Houston and METRO police departments responded to reports of a stabbing at 1150 Rusk St. around 9 p.m. Police said...
Click2Houston.com
‘There is forgiveness’: Family of man killed in hit-and-run crash asks suspect to come forward
CYPRESS, Texas – The parents of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash last weekend pleaded for the driver responsible to come forward. “Living with this guilt for the rest of your life will destroy you — and there is forgiveness. There is forgiveness through Jesus Christ,” said Melissa Rickenbacher, mother of Caleb Rickenbacher, 20.
Click2Houston.com
‘Let people talk’: The streets seem cold, but Houston police chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder
HOUSTON – Fans around the country are expressing frustration that the investigation into the murder of beloved Migos rapper “Takeoff” appears to have gone cold, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told KPRC 2 Monday morning that is definitely not the truth. According to police, Takeoff, whose...
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld Tragedy: New agreement details NRG Park mass event planning after deadly festival
HOUSTON – The fallout of the Astroworld Festival garnishes a new potential agreement between Harris County and the City of Houston over their responsibilities at NRG Park. The consensus comes a little more than a year after 10 people lost their lives because of a crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
Click2Houston.com
Trains Over Texas: Takeaways from a mom of 2 on a visit to the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s annual holiday season event
HOUSTON – I’m not going to lie to you because I know how that feels. I know what it’s like to trek a crazy distance with two toddlers in tow to an event or gathering or fall spectacular that was so not worth my money, time or effort. I’m not naming names about those -- yet.
Click2Houston.com
AJ Armstrong to be tried a 3rd time after two mistrials in death of his parents in 2016
HOUSTON – Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., the man accused of killing his parents in 2016, will be tried again next year, according to his legal team. In October, during the second trial, a judge ruled a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict in the capital murder case.
Comments / 0