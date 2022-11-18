Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
Marvel Studios Inches Closer to the X-Men with Namor’s Debut in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Marvel can’t stop teasing us X-Men fans. Ever since Disney bought Fox, X-Men movie rights and all, the MCU has teased the arrival of the X-Men in a number of ways. We got S.W.O.R.D. and Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision, Madripoor in Falcon and Winter Soldier, Wolverine in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and — the big ones — Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms.Marvel’s finale reveal that Kamala Khan is, in fact, a mutant. All of that buildup, all of that introduction of X-Men lore into the MCU, and how many actual full-fledged X-Men do we have running around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Zero — until now! Until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
IGN
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Official PC Launch Trailer
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PC. Check out the action-packed launch trailer and get ready to join Miles on his adventure. Following the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
epicstream.com
Tom Holland's Deleted Venom Cameo Explained by New Rumor
Prior to the release of Venom back in 2018, there were rumors that Tom Holland was going to make a cameo appearance in the film. While none of the people involved have confirmed that there were such plans, it still remains to be a well-known rumor amongst the fandom and now a new report has shed some light on why the alleged plan did not end up happening.
ComicBook
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Harbour hopes his MCU run atones for the sins of starring in one of the worst comic book movies ever
There’s a huge number of actors in Hollywood that have played two (or more) comic book characters, and in many instances there tends to be a huge gulf in popularity between them, something David Harbour knows all too well. Just like Deadpool helped Ryan Reynolds wash away the stench...
‘Black Panther’: Why Namor May Never Get a Standalone Movie Following His MCU Debut in ‘Wakanda Forever’
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ villain Namor’s arrival was kind of teased in ‘Avengers: Endgame.'
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases the Secret Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Marvel's "Avengers Assemble" crossover promises to reveal the identity of Avenger Prime, dubbed "the most important Avenger in the Multiverse." Writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his tenure on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with an "Avengers Assemble" crossover between Avengers and Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" brings Aaron's nearly five-year run to an end, as Mephisto and his Multiversal Masters of Evil attack an Avengers Tower at Infinity's End. Avengers Tower is home to the mysterious Avenger Prime, who fans got a short glimpse of in 2021's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1. Avenger Prime will be revealed in February's installments of "Avengers Assemble."
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: Where the Sequel’s Box Office Drop Ranks in the MCU Universe
While some expected Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to earn $70 million or more in its second weekend, the sequel nevertheless held better than any Marvel Cinematic Universe title released in the COVID-19 pandemic era in terms of its percentage drop. Wakanda Forever, from Marvel Studios and Disney, grossed an estimated $67.3 million domestically over the Nov. 18-20 frame, a 63 percent decline from its opening weekend haul of $181 million. (One major difference between the sequel and the first film — it runs two hours and 41 minutes, roughly 30 minutes longer than the 2018 pic.)More from The Hollywood...
ComicBook
Ghost Rider Rides a SHIELD Helicarrier In Marvel's New Avengers Preview
Jason Aaron's years-long run on Avengers will soon come to an end, and the writer is pulling out all the stops for his finale. In Marvel's latest preview for Avengers Forever #11, the writer has Robbie Reyes possess an interdimensional SHIELD Helicarrier, in one of the Spirit of Vengeance's most tremendous feats yet.
The Leader: 7 Things To Know About The Marvel Villain Before Captain America 4
Captain America 4 may be years away, but we already know who a big villain is going to be. Here are seven things you need to know about The Leader.
