ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government will press ahead with plans to sell a majority stake in airline ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday, after shipping group MSC dropped its interest.
Sophie Flynn, CFO of fintech platform Nucleus365, explains what trends have driven the rise in embedded finance and what the future of embedded looks like. The modern e-commerce landscape has rapidly evolved to offer consumers faster, simpler and more secure payment methods. Rather than cumbersome bank transfers and checks, consumers can now make seamless transactions directly from merchants’ apps or websites.
Dogecoin and Polygon are the only two top cryptos to see a price rise as other currencies crash, Crypto Presales report says. Dogecoin and Polygon were the only two leading cryptocurrencies to see a rise in value over October and November, a new report shows. The figures, released by Crypto...
Klarna is launching an in-app price comparison tool in three European markets, as it attempts to pivot into "a single shopping destination" for consumers. Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) frontrunner Klarna is launching a new in-app price comparison tool in the UK, Sweden and Denmark, having already rolled out the feature in the US.
