abcnews4.com

North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Victim's loved ones respond to murder suspect out on bond

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man accused of killing his girlfriend last November is no longer behind bars. County Circuit Court records indicate Billy Head III bonded out on Monday. Head is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Patricia Grooms but claims he did so in...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston

Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of six federal indictments. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights …. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights with LEDs. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. SC troopers to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston firefighters respond to house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a Sunday night house fire. Firefighters responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet released any other details of the fire. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Hamlet Circle, Norfolk Way closed after gas leak in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents have been evacuated after a gas leak. The gas leak is in the area of 107 N. Norfolk Way, officials say. Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way is blocked. Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Animal Society is in 'crisis situation'

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With Thanksgiving only days away, the Charleston Animal Society needs help with housing adult dogs. The society is asking foster families to arrive at the shelter between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Nov 23. to pick up a medium or large dog that needs to be housed. A collar, leash, bedding, food, and toys will be provided. A phone number for the staff will also be provided incase families have questions about their foster dog.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Traffic backed-up roughly 4 miles near Wando Bridge

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is backed up roughly four miles onto the Wando Bridge Monday morning. The congestion started just before 7 a.m. Traffic is also backed up onto I-526 eastbound from Long Point Road. To avoid I-526, take I-26 to Mount Pleasant. Please be careful in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

