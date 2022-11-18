NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With Thanksgiving only days away, the Charleston Animal Society needs help with housing adult dogs. The society is asking foster families to arrive at the shelter between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Nov 23. to pick up a medium or large dog that needs to be housed. A collar, leash, bedding, food, and toys will be provided. A phone number for the staff will also be provided incase families have questions about their foster dog.

