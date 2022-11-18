Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 16-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 16-year-old deemed a "runaway." Ana Lopez Mejia, 16, was last seen by family on Nov. 17. She is described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft tall and weighing 154 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, grey jeans, and green/grey Nike shoes.
live5news.com
Police search for person of interest in N. Charleston attempted murder, carjacking
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an October attempted murder and carjacking. Police say the incident happened at 1250 2nd St. North at approximately 1 p.m. on Oct. 29. Authorities say this...
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash on Red Bank Road leaves pedestrian dead, according to SCHP
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say a pedestrian was killed after being struck on Red Bank Road Tuesday morning. At 12:10 a.m. a pedestrian was struck by a Lincoln Town Car while heading south on Red Bank Road, according to a police report. The...
abcnews4.com
Victim's hand caught in grain elevator, airlifted to hospital in Georgetown Co.:Officials
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A victim was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after getting their hand caught in a grain elevator in Georgetown County. EMS met the vehicle with the victim inside and a medevac helicopter was requested to take the victim to a hospital, according to Asst. Fire Chief Aaron Bostic.
live5news.com
Berkeley County deputies investigating double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a woman died and a man was critically injured in a double shooting Friday night in Berkeley County. Deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Eather Drive where a shooting had been reported. An incident report states deputies met with Goose Creek Police who found a man and woman, both with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Highway 52 crash
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of the victim who passed way due to injuries sustained in a car crash on Highway 52 on November 13. The driver has been identified as Leann Crider, an 89-year-old from Ohio. Crider was transported...
abcnews4.com
Victim's loved ones respond to murder suspect out on bond
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man accused of killing his girlfriend last November is no longer behind bars. County Circuit Court records indicate Billy Head III bonded out on Monday. Head is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Patricia Grooms but claims he did so in...
counton2.com
Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston
Ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte was convicted of six federal indictments. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights …. Charleston leaders to vote on replacing streetlights with LEDs. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. CHS shares tips for a seamless holiday travel experience. SC troopers to...
live5news.com
Man reported missing and in danger in North Charleston found safe, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston have confirmed that a man they reported missing on Friday has been found. Police said he had last been seen getting out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken to a residential care facility.
CPD: Parents arrested for leaving toddler alone while on trip to New York
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested two people for leaving their two-year-old child alone while on a trip to New York. According to CPD, officers were called to a Folly Road apartment complex around 2:00 p.m. on November 17 after someone reported a toddler alone in an apartment. A […]
abcnews4.com
Gun found in parking lot of Colleton County High School during K9 search, district says
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A gun was found Monday in a vehicle in the parking lot of Colleton County High School, according to the school district. The campus is seeing an increased presence of law enforcement officers due to "recent community violence that has affected the school climate and culture," a spokesperson for the district says.
live5news.com
N. Charleston firefighters respond to house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a Sunday night house fire. Firefighters responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet released any other details of the fire. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in...
live5news.com
Hamlet Circle, Norfolk Way closed after gas leak in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials in Goose Creek say residents have been evacuated after a gas leak. The gas leak is in the area of 107 N. Norfolk Way, officials say. Hamlet Circle and Norfolk Way is blocked. Dominion Energy is on scene. This is a developing story....
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Animal Society is in 'crisis situation'
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With Thanksgiving only days away, the Charleston Animal Society needs help with housing adult dogs. The society is asking foster families to arrive at the shelter between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Nov 23. to pick up a medium or large dog that needs to be housed. A collar, leash, bedding, food, and toys will be provided. A phone number for the staff will also be provided incase families have questions about their foster dog.
abcnews4.com
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
abcnews4.com
Traffic backed-up roughly 4 miles near Wando Bridge
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is backed up roughly four miles onto the Wando Bridge Monday morning. The congestion started just before 7 a.m. Traffic is also backed up onto I-526 eastbound from Long Point Road. To avoid I-526, take I-26 to Mount Pleasant. Please be careful in...
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
live5news.com
Troopers investigating deadly Orangeburg County crash near Santee
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an SUV driver died after his vehicle struck another vehicle Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 9:10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301 near Elephant Road, about a half-mile south of Santee, LCpl. Tyler Tidwell said. Troopers say a...
