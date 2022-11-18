ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamonte Springs, FL

Man, deputies exchange gunfire after reported home invasion in Altamonte Springs

By Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man is in custody after police said he fired a gun at officers in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood early Friday.

Nicholas Lynn, 44, faces several charges, including attempted murder.

Altamonte Springs police told WFTV they received a call around 6 a.m. about a home invasion along Northbridge Drive in Seminole County.

While officers were responding to the call, they were notified that the armed suspect had returned to his home next door to the victim’s residence, police said.

A neighbor of Lynn’s said Lynn came to his door rambling and claimed that someone he knew was inside. He left and came back around 5 a.m., but this time he kicked in the door.

Lynn tried to break into the home with a gun.

ASPD said the suspect met officers at his front door, then slammed it and refused to come out.

After two hours, police said the suspect exited the house, still armed.

He then ran from police. As officers chased him, there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Lynn, a military veteran, was booked into the Seminole County jail.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Neighbor Vilma Gardner said the community always knew something was different with Lynn.

“We all know something is wrong with him,” she said. “We’re concerned with him, he needs help.”

Multiple neighbors said Lynn roams the neighborhood while mumbling but was harmless. Gardner said he was always friendly and said hi.

The incident has left many neighbors confused.

“I hope he gets the help he needs,” Gardner said.

See a map of the scene here:

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

