Crypto International (CRI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto International (CRI) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Human Resource startup company based on blockchain,...
Polygon Poised For A Major Advance Next Year If MATIC Stays On This Course

Even as the FTX-induced downward market continues, Polygon (MATIC) is closely following in the footsteps of its older relative ETH. Despite the bears’ dominance this year, many in the cryptocurrency industry see 2023 as the final chapter following a period of uncertainty. A quick rundown of MATIC:. – MATIC...
XT.COM Lists GGCM in Its MAIN+Defi Zone

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of GGCM on its platform in the Main Zone. Both GGCM/BUSD and GGCM/BNB trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-11-21 07:00 (UTC). About GGCM. GGCM is a TRC-20 token on the TRON Chain...
Bitcoin At $1M By 2030: Why Cathie Wood Remains Confident In Bold Bet

Following news that Ark Invest has made investments into Grayscale’s heavily discounted Bitcoin fund, CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on a bold bet that the top cryptocurrency will reach $1M per coin by 2030. Is such a lofty price prediction realistic, considering the recent collapse of the crypto...
Polkadot Snags No. 1 Spot In Dev’t Activity This Month – Time To Go Long On DOT?

Certainly a welcome change for those who work in crypto. Despite widespread doom and gloom, Polkadot native coin, DOT, has become the most discussed cryptocurrency in the community. Still, that’s not the end of the good news. A recent tweet by @PolkadotInsider explained how Polkadot has more active developers...
MATIC Price Prediction: Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?

MATIC price started a major decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in control and might aim more losses towards $0.70 in the near term. MATIC price started a major decline from well above $0.95 against the US dollar. The price is trading below $0.85 and the 100...
Solana (SOL) Struggles As Single-digit Price Knocks; Will Bulls Buy Below $10?

SOL’s price lost its demand zone of $20 as the price struggled to hold above $10. SOL’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. SOL’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is steady on its growth path as Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO) finally climb

The world of decentralized finance and crypto is one of the fastest-changing, and every day shows a new winner, and nothing seems to remain constant. However, the growth trend of the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is stable, and the only change is how much it has climbed upwards! Today we will compare Snowfall to the two crypto projects on the rise, Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO). Both are old players in the crypto sphere but have less to offer than the Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?

BTC’s price lost its all-time high as price struggled to break above $17,000. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $16,000, with the...
Latest Findings Show Bitcoin Holders Under Fire As Price Continues To Sink

The situation in the Bitcoin and crypto market has continued to follow a downward trend. Prices of most crypto assets are maintaining a southward movement over the past weeks. The collapse of FTX is still spinning the wheels negatively as the contagion spreads. Glassnode, a blockchain analytics company, reports more...
Ethereum Founder Buterin Says ‘Something Important Is About To Happen’ In Cryptic Tweet

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has published a cryptic tweet, which at first glance could cause further uncertainty in the crypto community. Referring to rumors of a possible bankruptcy of Genesis Trading and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG), Buterin wrote that “I’m hearing through the grapevine that something important is about to happen.”
Ethereum Bullish Signal: Whales Add $1B More To Their Holdings

On-chain data shows Ethereum whales have added $1 billion more to their holdings recently, something that could be bullish for the crypto’s price. Ethereum Whales Now Hold 947,940 ETH More In Their Wallets. As per data from the analytics firm Santiment, this jump in the whale holdings is the...
Bitcoin Trading and its Potential Benefits

The boom in Bitcoin’s popularity has attracted many people to cryptocurrency trading. This cryptocurrency is a payment network and a tradable commodity that emerged after the 2008/2009 economic crisis. Initially, many people didn’t know much about Bitcoin. Some experts dismissed it as a passing cloud. However, its popularity and value have increased significantly, attracting investors and traders. Start your trading journey by using a reputable trading platform like the BitcoinPrime.
Place Your Bet on Chainlink (LINK) and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP)

The cryptocurrency markets never seem to see enough volatility at once. Nevertheless, putting everything else aside, the crypto markets are growing as fresh, more unique projects are hitting the market, providing investors the chance to invest and explore. Investors are currently placing their hopes in a select group of cryptocurrencies...

