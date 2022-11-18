Read full article on original website
FTX Crash an Expensive and Educational Moment for Crypto. What’s next for Binance and Big Eyes Coin?
Last week the centralised crypto exchange FTX (FTT) imploded. When the smoke cleared, the remnants of the crypto market were a sight for sore eyes. Investors were in bits trying to decide where this left the rest of the crypto world. Since the collapse of FTX, questions have zoomed back...
What Does FTX’s Debacle Mean For Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin Future And Crypto In General?
Another day, another crypto prodigy burns like Icarus, dragging its project subsequently with billions of investors’ money locked along with the rest of the industry into the abyss. SBF, or Sam-Banked Fried, was many things, but he did not fly too close to the sun, no sir. What he...
Polygon Faces Decision Time As Price Sits On Key Support; Will $0.7 Hold Sell-off?
MATIC’s price lost its demand zone as the price struggled to hold above $0.7. MATIC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. MATIC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $0.7, with...
Crypto International (CRI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto International (CRI) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Human Resource startup company based on blockchain,...
Unbelievable Demand for Oryen ICO After It Surges by 140%, What Are Polygon and Tama Holders Waiting For?
One of the biggest trends in the crypto market right now is how hyped investors are getting to get in on ICOs. That makes Oryen’s ICO so interesting because they’ve already had a 140% surge during their ongoing sale. If you are a Polygon or Tama holder, consider taking a look at Oryen.
Polygon Poised For A Major Advance Next Year If MATIC Stays On This Course
Even as the FTX-induced downward market continues, Polygon (MATIC) is closely following in the footsteps of its older relative ETH. Despite the bears’ dominance this year, many in the cryptocurrency industry see 2023 as the final chapter following a period of uncertainty. A quick rundown of MATIC:. – MATIC...
XT.COM Lists GGCM in Its MAIN+Defi Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of GGCM on its platform in the Main Zone. Both GGCM/BUSD and GGCM/BNB trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-11-21 07:00 (UTC). About GGCM. GGCM is a TRC-20 token on the TRON Chain...
Bitcoin At $1M By 2030: Why Cathie Wood Remains Confident In Bold Bet
Following news that Ark Invest has made investments into Grayscale’s heavily discounted Bitcoin fund, CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on a bold bet that the top cryptocurrency will reach $1M per coin by 2030. Is such a lofty price prediction realistic, considering the recent collapse of the crypto...
Polkadot Snags No. 1 Spot In Dev’t Activity This Month – Time To Go Long On DOT?
Certainly a welcome change for those who work in crypto. Despite widespread doom and gloom, Polkadot native coin, DOT, has become the most discussed cryptocurrency in the community. Still, that’s not the end of the good news. A recent tweet by @PolkadotInsider explained how Polkadot has more active developers...
MATIC Price Prediction: Breakdown Might be the Real Deal, $0.70 Next?
MATIC price started a major decline from the $1.00 resistance zone. Polygon bears are in control and might aim more losses towards $0.70 in the near term. MATIC price started a major decline from well above $0.95 against the US dollar. The price is trading below $0.85 and the 100...
Solana (SOL) Struggles As Single-digit Price Knocks; Will Bulls Buy Below $10?
SOL’s price lost its demand zone of $20 as the price struggled to hold above $10. SOL’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. SOL’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above...
Solana Price Prediction Following Suspension of USDT and USDC Deposits on the SOL Blockchain: Worst is Yet to Come?
Problems for the Solana network are getting worse, as multiple exchanges are delisting USDC and USDT on Solana. These include Binance, OKX, and BitMEX. It’s a massive downgrade for the Solana network and predictably the price has tanked. Solana was closely associated with the FTX and Alameda Research ecosystem....
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is steady on its growth path as Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO) finally climb
The world of decentralized finance and crypto is one of the fastest-changing, and every day shows a new winner, and nothing seems to remain constant. However, the growth trend of the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is stable, and the only change is how much it has climbed upwards! Today we will compare Snowfall to the two crypto projects on the rise, Decred (DCR) and Lido DAO (LDO). Both are old players in the crypto sphere but have less to offer than the Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high as price struggled to break above $17,000. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $16,000, with the...
Quant (QNT) And Polygon (MATIC) Are on the Slide, While Flasko (FLSK) Presale Is Rising
Since hitting record highs in September 2021, Quant (QNT) has been declining. After hitting an all-time high in December, Polygon (MATIC) has started to fall. The value of the Flasko doubled during its initial presale period within the first seven days. The second stage of the Flasko presale is already...
Latest Findings Show Bitcoin Holders Under Fire As Price Continues To Sink
The situation in the Bitcoin and crypto market has continued to follow a downward trend. Prices of most crypto assets are maintaining a southward movement over the past weeks. The collapse of FTX is still spinning the wheels negatively as the contagion spreads. Glassnode, a blockchain analytics company, reports more...
Ethereum Founder Buterin Says ‘Something Important Is About To Happen’ In Cryptic Tweet
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has published a cryptic tweet, which at first glance could cause further uncertainty in the crypto community. Referring to rumors of a possible bankruptcy of Genesis Trading and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG), Buterin wrote that “I’m hearing through the grapevine that something important is about to happen.”
Ethereum Bullish Signal: Whales Add $1B More To Their Holdings
On-chain data shows Ethereum whales have added $1 billion more to their holdings recently, something that could be bullish for the crypto’s price. Ethereum Whales Now Hold 947,940 ETH More In Their Wallets. As per data from the analytics firm Santiment, this jump in the whale holdings is the...
Bitcoin Trading and its Potential Benefits
The boom in Bitcoin’s popularity has attracted many people to cryptocurrency trading. This cryptocurrency is a payment network and a tradable commodity that emerged after the 2008/2009 economic crisis. Initially, many people didn’t know much about Bitcoin. Some experts dismissed it as a passing cloud. However, its popularity and value have increased significantly, attracting investors and traders. Start your trading journey by using a reputable trading platform like the BitcoinPrime.
Place Your Bet on Chainlink (LINK) and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP)
The cryptocurrency markets never seem to see enough volatility at once. Nevertheless, putting everything else aside, the crypto markets are growing as fresh, more unique projects are hitting the market, providing investors the chance to invest and explore. Investors are currently placing their hopes in a select group of cryptocurrencies...
