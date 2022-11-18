ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

dpdbeat.com

Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds

The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Driving While Intoxicated Charge

On November 22, 2022, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell #10675, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a B misdemeanor, by Glenn Heights Police Department. Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was off-duty at the time of the arrest. Officer Mitchell has been on the Department since November 2013 and is assigned...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating southwest Dallas murder

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
DALLAS, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County man dies in one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning

In Hunt County, one person died as a result of an early Sunday one-vehicle accident not far from Union Valley. A Texas Department of Public Safety statement says the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276. Officials say a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.  
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Suspect in Royse City homicide found unresponsive in home

ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence located at 5420 FM2625. The Royse City Police Department responded to the location along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR Ambulance Service and the Royse City Fire Department. Life saving measures such as CPR were administered but the male subject passed away. The deceased subject was identified as Eric Lamont O’Bryant.
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

Lake Worth police arrest woman after fatal weekend hit-and-run

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested a woman they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run. Zenaida Gonzalez has been charged with one count of failure to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony. Police say she was the driver of a car that struck 42-year-old Andrea Hendrickson...
LAKE WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police find man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man was found in Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds this morning.At about 7:10 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road. When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was laying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police haven't said what happened or if there is a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield, #6978 at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.  This investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
