Suspect wanted for traffic violations leads officers in chase through Dallas County, officials say
DALLAS — Editor's note: This story previously reported details from a separate chase that involved Mesquite Police officers. Those details from the unrelated chase have been removed from this story. Authorities took a chase suspect into custody after a car and foot pursuit through Dallas County on Monday afternoon,...
Cold Case Tuesday – Jill Bounds
The Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1988 homicide of 41-year-old Jill Bounds. Bounds was found murdered by clients at 6527 Lakeshore Drive on September 21, 1988. She was found severely beaten, and her bedroom appeared ransacked, but nothing appeared to have been taken. Anyone with information on this...
Dallas Police Officer Arrested on Driving While Intoxicated Charge
On November 22, 2022, Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell #10675, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a B misdemeanor, by Glenn Heights Police Department. Senior Corporal Jaqualyn Mitchell was off-duty at the time of the arrest. Officer Mitchell has been on the Department since November 2013 and is assigned...
Carrollton police arrest suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 8
CARROLLTON, Texas - The driver believed to have caused a deadly crash in Carrollton that killed a mother of 8 is now behind bars. 19-year-old Brayan De La Rosa, is charged in connection to the Oct. 24 crash at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek. 43-year-old Aurora Canales was killed and...
'It is not a free-for-all out there': North Texas police chase policies vary by department
DALLAS — They are glorified and dramatized in movies. But in real life, police pursuits have no scripted endings. And those who’ve been in a chase often look back on them as difficult and sometimes dangerous. “They are initially very exciting when you are a younger officer, but...
A wild 100 mile, multi-city chase from Forney to NE Dallas started with a fake paper tag
Dallas/Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A dramatic high speed, multi-city chase Monday afternoon lasted for over an hour before coming to an end in Northeast Dallas. The incident started around 1 p.m. in Kaufman county where sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a black Mercedes with fake paper tags and the driver wouldn’t stop.
'We won’t tolerate fake paper plates' | Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable cracking down on fake plates
FORNEY, Texas — Across North Texas, police departments say they’ve had an issue with fake paper license plates. Criminals are copying them and attaching them to cars. It’s a problem Constable Jason Johnson, from Kaufman County Pct. 2, says is happening in Forney. "He had complete disregard...
Police investigating southwest Dallas murder
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a murder in southwest Dallas on Monday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call on South Merrifield Road near Mountain Creek Parkway. Police found a Latin male in his 20s lying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The identity of...
Woman run down in an Arlington hit-and-run dies, driver located and arrested
The woman killed Sunday in a late night hit-and-run in Arlington has now been identified. Maricela Moreno died at the age of 67 from what the Medical Examiner calls “blunt force injuries.”
Hunt County man dies in one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning
In Hunt County, one person died as a result of an early Sunday one-vehicle accident not far from Union Valley. A Texas Department of Public Safety statement says the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276. Officials say a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.
Fort Worth man accused of making and shipping thousands of machine gun converter devices
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Dallas ATF has made a significant arrest and taken down a major manufacturer of machine gun converter kits. They’ve arrested Xavier Watson of Fort Worth for manufacturing thousands of machine gun converter kits, known on the streets as glock switches. ”He had approximately...
Fired Dallas officer pointed gun at fellow officer in Uber before it discharged into sunroof, warrant says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was fired over an aggravated assault charge was accused of pointing a gun at the head of a fellow officer while they rode in an Uber, before the gun discharged into the sunroof, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Officer Anthony Heims...
Fort Worth police seek suspect in hit-and-run of 13-year-old
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a driver who hit a 13-year-old with their car and took off without helping him. The hit-and-run happened at 9601 West Fwy eastbound late Tuesday November 15 or early Wednesday morning November 16. Anyone with information or who was a witness should contact investigators at 817.392.4885.CBS 11 reached out to the police department and asked for more information about the victim's condition. They have yet to respond.
Kids used as drug mules, mother sends fentanyl that kills father in Dallas Airport
Dallas - An Albuquerque mother who allegedly concealed a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children’s luggage has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, was indicted for the distribution of a controlled...
Suspect in Royse City homicide found unresponsive in home
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence located at 5420 FM2625. The Royse City Police Department responded to the location along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR Ambulance Service and the Royse City Fire Department. Life saving measures such as CPR were administered but the male subject passed away. The deceased subject was identified as Eric Lamont O’Bryant.
Man Arrested After Hitting 2 Women in Arlington With Vehicle, Killing One Victim: Police
A man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly striking 2 women with his vehicle in Arlington, leaving one dead. Arlington police responded to the intersection of East Park Row Drive and Susan Drive Sunday at around 10:17 p.m. after receiving reports two women who were walking were struck by a vehicle.
Raw video: Dallas chase suspect jumps on car to avoid K-9
A suspect led authorities on a lengthy chase Monday before bailing on foot. When a K-9 caught up to him, he jumped on a car to avoid it.
Lake Worth police arrest woman after fatal weekend hit-and-run
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested a woman they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run. Zenaida Gonzalez has been charged with one count of failure to stop and render aid, a second-degree felony. Police say she was the driver of a car that struck 42-year-old Andrea Hendrickson...
Dallas police find man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man was found in Dallas with multiple gunshot wounds this morning.At about 7:10 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of S. Merrifield Road. When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was laying on the side of the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police haven't said what happened or if there is a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield, #6978 at 214-671-3646 or Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov. This investigation is ongoing.
Dallas teen dies two months after being gravely wounded in road rage attack
A teenage boy has died in Dallas – two months after he was shot in a road rage shooting. Fourteen-year-old Gabriel Zamorra had been in a coma since he was shot in his family’s car on CF Hawn Freeway in September.
