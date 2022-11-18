ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo gallery: La Jolla celebration marks 40 years of George G. Glenner Alzheimer's Family Centers

The George G. Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers marked its 40th anniversary with a party Oct. 29 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.

The Glenner centers, founded by La Jolla resident Joy Glenner and her now-late husband, George, provide specialized day programs and supportive services to adults with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The organization operates three locations in San Diego County and has dozens of similarly focused Town Square franchises nationwide.

— La Jolla Light staff

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

