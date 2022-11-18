Read full article on original website
Anna Lee Farley
Anna Lee Farley, age 83 of Pippa Passes, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Thursday November 17, 2022, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky. She was born on August 27, 1939, in Hollybush, Kentucky to the late Mazie Slone. Funeral Service for Anna Lee Farley will be...
Patchell Salyers
Patchell Salyers, age 59, a resident of Patchell Salyers Road in Salyersville, Kentucky; passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral services for Pathcell Salyers are incomplete and will be announced later by the Salyersville Funeral Home. The Salyersville Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the...
Mary Alice Mullins Bradway
Mary Alice Mullins Bradway, 67, of Woodland Drive, Morehead, Ky., passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 6, 1955 , in Pikeville, Kentucky a daughter of the Brandt and Stella McBrayer Mullins. A celebration of life will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, November...
Sharon Mary Case
Sharon Mary Case, age 70 of Dana, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Kentucky. She was born December 22, 1951 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Charlie Hunter Jr. & Myrtle Lawson Hunter. Visitation will begin Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 6pm...
Charles Homer Stuntz
Charles Homer Stuntz, age 68, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life Friday, November 18, 2022. Charles was born October 5, 1954, in Girard, PA., to the late Carl Homer and Jackie “Wirtz” Stuntz. All arrangements are entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville, KY. Obituary courtesy...
Leroy Diam
Leroy Diamond 72, of Williamson, WV passed away at his home on Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was born in McKey, KY on November 25, 1950 to the late Hershel Spurlock and Madge Montgomery. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction...
Victoria P. Jordan
Victoria P. Jordan, 82, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home. Victoria was born August 23, 1940 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Milton and Polly Lee Jordan. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at...
Bryan Christopher Williams
Bryan Christopher Williams, age 55 of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Paintsville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Florida. Born June 8, 1967, he was the son of the late Eddie Michael Williams and Joan Ball Williams. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the...
Kenneth Ray Vanhoose
Kenneth Ray Vanhoose, age 71 of West Van Lear, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio. Born July 7, 1951 in Johnson County, he was the son of the late Everett Kenneth Vanhoose and Eloise Melvin Vanhoose. Per his request,...
Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio
A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
Kentucky Disaster Recovery Centers To Close Nov. 22, Help Is Still Available
In close coordination with Kentucky Emergency Management, FEMA and affected counties, a decision has been made to close the remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky, but help is still available. The following Disaster Recovery Centers will cease operations at the close of business on Nov. 22, 2022. Breathitt County:...
Man from Pike County Wins $176,000 Jackpot on $2 Online Game
A man from Pike County won a lottery jackpot of $176,000 last Thursday, after betting only $2. The jackpot winner, Barry Jewel of Pinsonfork, won the jackpot after trying the Bank Buster Jackpot online through Kentucky Lottery. After taxes, Jewell took home $125,000. Jewell, and his wife Paige, have said...
Two Men Arrested in Letcher County for Breaking into Home, House was Flooded in July
Two men were arrested Monday in Letcher County after they were caught on a security camera breaking into a home. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, in a statement released on their Facebook page, said the home was on Charlie White Lane and was flooded in July. Both men are facing...
Morehead Police Arrest Five People Following Drug Raid
Morehead Police announced on their Facebook page that five people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Officers with Morehead Police served a search warrant Early Friday morning at a home in Morehead on North Wilson Avenue. Police discovered large quantities on what’s speculated to be meth and heroin. Also...
