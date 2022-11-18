Read full article on original website
Anna Lee Farley
Anna Lee Farley, age 83 of Pippa Passes, Kentucky, went to be with our Lord on Thursday November 17, 2022, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky. She was born on August 27, 1939, in Hollybush, Kentucky to the late Mazie Slone. Funeral Service for Anna Lee Farley will be...
Patchell Salyers
Patchell Salyers, age 59, a resident of Patchell Salyers Road in Salyersville, Kentucky; passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral services for Pathcell Salyers are incomplete and will be announced later by the Salyersville Funeral Home. The Salyersville Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the...
Charles Homer Stuntz
Charles Homer Stuntz, age 68, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life Friday, November 18, 2022. Charles was born October 5, 1954, in Girard, PA., to the late Carl Homer and Jackie “Wirtz” Stuntz. All arrangements are entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville, KY. Obituary courtesy...
Leroy Diam
Leroy Diamond 72, of Williamson, WV passed away at his home on Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was born in McKey, KY on November 25, 1950 to the late Hershel Spurlock and Madge Montgomery. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction...
Victoria P. Jordan
Victoria P. Jordan, 82, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at her home. Victoria was born August 23, 1940 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Milton and Polly Lee Jordan. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at...
Kenneth Ray Vanhoose
Kenneth Ray Vanhoose, age 71 of West Van Lear, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio. Born July 7, 1951 in Johnson County, he was the son of the late Everett Kenneth Vanhoose and Eloise Melvin Vanhoose. Per his request,...
Man from Pike County Wins $176,000 Jackpot on $2 Online Game
A man from Pike County won a lottery jackpot of $176,000 last Thursday, after betting only $2. The jackpot winner, Barry Jewel of Pinsonfork, won the jackpot after trying the Bank Buster Jackpot online through Kentucky Lottery. After taxes, Jewell took home $125,000. Jewell, and his wife Paige, have said...
Two Men Arrested in Letcher County for Breaking into Home, House was Flooded in July
Two men were arrested Monday in Letcher County after they were caught on a security camera breaking into a home. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, in a statement released on their Facebook page, said the home was on Charlie White Lane and was flooded in July. Both men are facing...
Murder Suspect To Receive New Trial Date
A murder suspect out of Wolfe County is now set to receive a new trial date. Troy Dunkelburger stands accused of shooting and killing Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelburger is charged with first-degree murder. According to officials, the two men were vacationing with other friends at the Red River Gorge....
