Norman, OK

stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Best thing I saw in Bedlam

On the second Oklahoma football play of the game and 2nd-and-10 from the Sooner 25-yard line, quarterback Dillon Gabriel took the no-huddle snap from center in the shotgun formation and fired a pass to senior wide receiver Drake Stoops in the flat for a 13-yard pickup and a first down.
NORMAN, OK
stormininnorman.com

Oklahoma football: Punter Michael Turk a 2022 Ray Guy Award semifinalist

Oklahoma football punter Michael Turk has had quite a week. After the Sooners’ Bedlam win over in-state rival Oklahoma State, Turk proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Sooner softball star Grace Lyons, and on Monday he found out that he is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Ray Guy Award recognizing college football’s best punter.
NORMAN, OK
pokesreport.com

Mike Gundy Has a Prediction for the Future of Power Five Football Recruiting

STILLWATER – Recruiting has become a huge topic in Stillwater for Oklahoma State football fans and for the head coach as well. With all the injuries and the water down impact those injuries have had on an Oklahoma State football team that in October looked like the primary challenger to current unbeaten and CFP favorite from the Big 12 in TCU to a team that has lost three of their last four games and two losses allowed teams to get bowl eligible. The Cowboys at one-time were ranked No. 8 in the polls and were 6-1 with the only loss being in double overtime at TCU. All those injuries; 40 in all, 14 have been season ending to starters or back-ups; have ramped up the recruiting interest and efforts. Today Florida offensive lineman Josh Braun announced on Twitter he has an OSU offer. Braun is not even in the portal yet. The portal hasn’t opened yet.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System

TULSA, Okla. - It's a chilly start to the day before some warmer temperatures return toward the afternoon. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After another chilly start with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s today with sunshine, a few clouds, and a south wind from 10 to 20 mph. South winds will increase speeds slightly, from 15 to 25 mph Wednesday with afternoon highs also in the upper 50s and lower 60s with increasing clouds ahead of the Thanksgiving system that brings shower chances into the area. Thursday morning temps start in the 40s and ending with highs in the lower to mid-50s with gusty northwest winds midday to afternoon behind a departing cold front. Shower chances will remain for part of Friday and early Saturday before departing the state.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Peak Inside This Magical Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale

Imagine calling this place home for the holidays. This magical mansion, more like a castle in Norman, Oklahoma looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie. It's the ULTIMATE dream house that every Harry Potter fan would love to call home! Imagine living in a modern castle that looks like Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. This magical MEGA mansion is currently FOR SALE for just $875,000.00.
NORMAN, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens

Police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana farm but said Tuesday they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said the three men and one woman, who were Chinese citizens, were “executed” on...
HENNESSEY, OK

