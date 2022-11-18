STILLWATER – Recruiting has become a huge topic in Stillwater for Oklahoma State football fans and for the head coach as well. With all the injuries and the water down impact those injuries have had on an Oklahoma State football team that in October looked like the primary challenger to current unbeaten and CFP favorite from the Big 12 in TCU to a team that has lost three of their last four games and two losses allowed teams to get bowl eligible. The Cowboys at one-time were ranked No. 8 in the polls and were 6-1 with the only loss being in double overtime at TCU. All those injuries; 40 in all, 14 have been season ending to starters or back-ups; have ramped up the recruiting interest and efforts. Today Florida offensive lineman Josh Braun announced on Twitter he has an OSU offer. Braun is not even in the portal yet. The portal hasn’t opened yet.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO