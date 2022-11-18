Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Sparkle Light Festival to begin on 11/23Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
Related
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
Joshua of Canucks denounces racial slur toward brother in NCAA game
'There's no room for that in this game and in life in general,' forward says. Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua said "there's no room" in hockey for the racist slurs that were allegedly aimed toward his younger brother by an opposing player during a Big Ten game. Jagger Joshua, a...
NHL
What to expect on '90s Night
New 3rd jerseys will debut Wednesday as Buffalo takes on St. Louis. The Buffalo Sabres are turning back the clock on Wednesday for '90s Night presented by The BFLO Store. The team will take the ice in their new black and red third jerseys for the first time as they face the St. Louis Blues at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Hurricanes
WINNIPEG - A familiar face returns to Winnipeg tonight as the Jets close out a three-game home stand. Paul Stastny, who played 146 regular season games in a Jets jersey, comes into the Manitoba capital with his new squad - the Carolina Hurricanes - with both teams trying to get back in the win column.
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
Sully Says: This Was One Of Our More Conscientious Games
After getting a 6-4 victory over Minnesota to kick off their three-game road trip, the Penguins got another two points on Saturday in Winnipeg, defeating the Jets 3-0. Jason Zucker broke the scoreless tie just 53 seconds into the third period, while Bryan Rust got an empty-netter with 1:34 remaining (after Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck misplayed a puck right to Sidney Crosby, who set up the winger). Jake Guentzel iced the win with four seconds left.
NHL
Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
NHL
Optional Skate for Devils, Preparing for Four Games in Six Nights | NOTEB
The Devils two-game homestand wraps up tomorrow hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. Only select players will be on the ice this afternoon at 12 p.m. for today's Devils practice. After a big victory last night against the Oilers, the Devils have a ton of hockey on the horizon in quick succession. The club will play four games in six nights starting on Wednesday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's First Star for the week of November 14, it was announced today by the NHL. This is the second time this season Crosby has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, following the opening week of the season. Through four...
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and their 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise the franchise center - who is just the second player in Penguins history to appear in all 1,000 games with the team.
NHL
'PLEASURE TO PLAY BIG MINUTES'
PHILADELPHIA - Darryl Sutter didn't ponder the question long. When asked what he thought of Nikita Zadorov's recent play following the team's pregame skate at Wells Fargo Center Monday morning, he responded quickly. "He's been our best player - in the physical part of the game and the execution part...
NHL
Flyers remember young fan on Hockey Fights Cancer night
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
Predators recover, defeat Coyotes in seven-round shootout
NASHVILLE -- Roman Josi and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 4-3 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena on Monday. Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators (9-8-2), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. "Our game's ascending...
NHL
Brunette talks transition to Devils, play of Hischier in Q&A with NHL.com
NEWARK, N.J. -- Andrew Brunette said he sees similarities between the New Jersey Devils and his former team, the Florida Panthers. He was hired by the Devils on July 15, a little over three weeks after he was let go by the Florida Panthers, whom he led to a 51-18-6 record after taking over for Joel Quenneville on Oct. 29 and finishing second in voting for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.
NHL
Flyers present young cancer survivor with 'Press Pass'
PHILADELPHIA -- Cameron Wakeley got a special kind of press pass to see the Philadelphia Flyers play the Calgary Flames on Monday. Wakeley and his family were honored as part of the Flyers Press Pass program, which provides a special night at a game for families dealing with cancer. Cameron...
NHL
Good 'Knight' for Team USA
Americans outlast Team Canada in front of record crowd for women's hockey game on American soil. Hilary Knight scores two goals, including game winner. From the start of the U.S. women's national hockey team's arrival in Seattle on Nov. 8 for a training camp in preparation for the 2022 Rivalry Series, girls hockey players from throughout the Pacific Northwest showed up at Kraken Community Iceplex too. The young athletes were watching practices and scrimmages, standing by the Zamboni doors to see elite female players up close and maybe ask for an autograph or selfie.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kings go for sixth straight home win
Fox can extend point streak to nine games for Rangers; Sabres try to end eight-game. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Tuesday. Kings ready for home cooking.
NHL
Capitals Kuemper, Aube-Kubel get Stanley Cup rings, visit from old team
WASHINGTON - The wait was worth it for Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The Washington Capitals goalie and forward were all smiles when they received their 2022 Stanley Cup rings from the Colorado Avalanche after their game at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Kuemper and Aube-Kubel were reunited with their...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ FLYERS
FLAMES (8-7-2) @ FLYERS (7-7-4) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet Flames | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Flyers:. Points - Travis Konecny (19) Goals - Konecny (7)
Comments / 0