NEWARK, N.J. -- Andrew Brunette said he sees similarities between the New Jersey Devils and his former team, the Florida Panthers. He was hired by the Devils on July 15, a little over three weeks after he was let go by the Florida Panthers, whom he led to a 51-18-6 record after taking over for Joel Quenneville on Oct. 29 and finishing second in voting for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO