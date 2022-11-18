Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
und.com
'The Bumpy Road' Works For The Irish
It was one of those moments, the ones that linger, a time when a text message from a friend stays on-screen a bit longer. Tugs a string within, doubt inevitable and unavoidable as Notre Dame – THE NOTRE DAME – opens its season with consecutive losses for the first time since 2011, when Tommy Rees was executing plays and not calling them.
und.com
Starling Shows Off in Irish 82-66 Win over Bowling Green
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball team (5-0) finished off the season-opening five-game homestand in high fashion, rolling to an 82-66 victory over. Bowling Green (2-3) on Tuesday night. The Fighting Irish ended the game on a 23-5 scoring run, shooting 65.4 percent in the second half.
und.com
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (11.21.22)
November 21, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. USC. November 21, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. USC.
und.com
Game 5 Preview: Irish Look to Take Flight vs Falcons
Irish look to close out homestand on Tuesday with perfect 5-0 mark. SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame men’s basketball squad looks to wrap its season-opening five-game homestand on a high note when Bowling Green visits Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Fighting Irish are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since the 2017-18 season in which they started 6-0. Irish versus Falcons will be an early tip, scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network. To purchase tickets online, click here.
und.com
Irish Set to Host No. 4 Louisville in Final Home Match
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back in Purcell Pavilion this week for their final regular season home game of the year as they take on No. 4 Louisville for the second time this season on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. The game this weekend will be broadcasted on ACC Network Extra.
und.com
'Just Scratching The Surface': Notre Dame dismantles Ball State, 95-60
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The most complete performance to date. That was the way Karen & Kevin Keyes Family Head Coach Niele Ivey unquestioningly described her team’s 95-60 dismantling of Ball State (2-2) on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion to move to 4-0 on the year. No. 9 Notre Dame left little to no doubt from the start, scoring 27 points in both the first and second quarters and holding Ball State to just nine points in the second 10 minutes. Notre Dame led by as much as 39, and six Irish players finished with 10+ points.
und.com
FOOTBALL WEATHER! Irish Offense Plows Through BC in Snowstorm | Irish Access
Notre Dame had 437 total yards of offense in Saturday night's 44-0 snowy victory over Boston College.
und.com
Irish Travel To Boston For Thanksgiving Games
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame ships up to Boston for a pair of contests at Boston University and Boston College over the holiday week. The No. 19 Irish are set to face off against the 11th-ranked Terriers Wednesday evening on ESPNU. Puck drop inside Agganis Arena is set for 5 p.m.
und.com
Irish Advance To Elite Eight In 2-0 Win Over TCU
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 1 seeded Notre Dame women’s soccer team (17-2-3) took care of business on Sunday evening, shutting out No. 4 seeded TCU (14-5-5) in a 2-0 victory in the NCAA Tournament round of 16. Notre Dame remains unbeaten over its last 12 matches,...
und.com
Swim & Dive Use Invitationals As Midseason Benchmarks
Both the Notre Dame swimming and diving programs headed to their respective fall invitational meets this weekend, providing their coaches with a glimpse into what their teams might look like come champion season. There were several bright spots for both squads, as the swimmers competed at the Ohio State Invitational while the divers were at the Texas Diving Invitational.
Comments / 0