Sharon Mary Case
Sharon Mary Case, age 70 of Dana, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Kentucky. She was born December 22, 1951 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Charlie Hunter Jr. & Myrtle Lawson Hunter. Visitation will begin Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 6pm...
Bryan Christopher Williams
Bryan Christopher Williams, age 55 of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Paintsville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Florida. Born June 8, 1967, he was the son of the late Eddie Michael Williams and Joan Ball Williams. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the...
Patchell Salyers
Patchell Salyers, age 59, a resident of Patchell Salyers Road in Salyersville, Kentucky; passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral services for Pathcell Salyers are incomplete and will be announced later by the Salyersville Funeral Home. The Salyersville Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the...
Charles Homer Stuntz
Charles Homer Stuntz, age 68, of Pikeville, KY., passed from this life Friday, November 18, 2022. Charles was born October 5, 1954, in Girard, PA., to the late Carl Homer and Jackie “Wirtz” Stuntz. All arrangements are entrusted to Thacker Memorial Funeral Home in Pikeville, KY. Obituary courtesy...
Leroy Diam
Leroy Diamond 72, of Williamson, WV passed away at his home on Saturday, November 19, 2022. He was born in McKey, KY on November 25, 1950 to the late Hershel Spurlock and Madge Montgomery. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction...
Terry Edwin Nunley
Terry Edwin Nunley, 51, of Kermit, WV, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022. Terry was born September 5, 1971, in Franklin County, Ohio, and raised in Naugatuck, WV. He was the son of the late James David Nunley and Virginia Nunley Wright. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022,...
Kenneth Ray Vanhoose
Kenneth Ray Vanhoose, age 71 of West Van Lear, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton, Ohio. Born July 7, 1951 in Johnson County, he was the son of the late Everett Kenneth Vanhoose and Eloise Melvin Vanhoose. Per his request,...
Kentucky Man Accused Of Kidnapping His Son Arrested In Ohio
A man who currently stands accused of kidnapping his own son from Martin County and then transporting him to Columbus, Ohio, was recently returned to Kentucky. 25-year-old Johnny Kirk was charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury and second-degree assault. Kirk is said to have taken his 1-year-old son on...
Man from Pike County Wins $176,000 Jackpot on $2 Online Game
A man from Pike County won a lottery jackpot of $176,000 last Thursday, after betting only $2. The jackpot winner, Barry Jewel of Pinsonfork, won the jackpot after trying the Bank Buster Jackpot online through Kentucky Lottery. After taxes, Jewell took home $125,000. Jewell, and his wife Paige, have said...
Two Men Arrested in Letcher County for Breaking into Home, House was Flooded in July
Two men were arrested Monday in Letcher County after they were caught on a security camera breaking into a home. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, in a statement released on their Facebook page, said the home was on Charlie White Lane and was flooded in July. Both men are facing...
Laurel County Man Arrested On Possession Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown arrested Haley Sizemore age 60 of Ham Holler Rd., Manchester on Friday night November 18, 2022 at approximately 7:47 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 6 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General store.
Bell County Home Catches Fire Early Monday Morning
Early Monday Morning, the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire on Arcade Hill in the Dorton Branch Community. A representative of the fire department has said the family was asleep when the fire broke out. Firefighters with the department are saying the fire...
Murder Suspect To Receive New Trial Date
A murder suspect out of Wolfe County is now set to receive a new trial date. Troy Dunkelburger stands accused of shooting and killing Jarron Slayback in 2020. Dunkelburger is charged with first-degree murder. According to officials, the two men were vacationing with other friends at the Red River Gorge....
Estill County Law Enforcement Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Stolen SUV
Officials with the Estill County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding a tan SUV. Sheriff Chris Flynn announced on the Estill County Sheriff’s Office facebook page that a 2001 tan Jeep Cherokee was stolen over the weekend from the National Guard in Ravenna.
