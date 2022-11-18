ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Suspect dies after shootout with deputy in Ohio

By Sarah Donaldson, Sarah Szilagy
WKBN
 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition, after both were shot Thursday evening outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost identified Nicholas Mitchell, 42, as the suspect in a Friday press release. Mitchell died from his injuries at a Chillicothe-area hospital following the shooting, Yost’s office said.

Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot around 5 p.m. during “a gunfire exchange” with Mitchell outside of the law enforcement center at 28 N. Paint St., according to Yost’s office. The sheriff’s office said Kocheran was in stable condition Thursday night, but Yost’s office said Friday he remained in “serious condition” at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTTG8_0jFxiXv700
Ross County Sgt. Eric Kocheran. (Courtesy Photo/Ross County Sheriff’s Office)

“I ask for prayers for his recovery and for his family, who face a trauma I would wish for no one,” Yost said in the press release.

Witnesses near the scene Thursday night told NBC4 there was a heavy police presence near Paint Street, but did not know the cause. At the time of the shooting, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene, according to spokesperson Steve Irwin — but Irwin did not have information on the cause of the shooting.

In his Friday release, Yost said the Ross County Sheriff requested BCI investigate the shooting. After the bureau finishes its investigation, it will then hand its findings to the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office.

WKBN

