Joe Biden turns 80: Here are the 4 other presidents elected over age 65
On Sunday President Joe Biden turned 80 years old, becoming the first octogenarian American president. “I think it’s important for people – it’s a legitimate question to ask about my age,” Biden said to USA Today in 2020. “Hopefully, I can demonstrate that ... with age comes wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better. That’s for you all to decide, not for me to decide.”
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal wins Supreme Court victory in Donald Trump tax case
WASHINGTON —The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to block the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee led by U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield. The Supreme Court decided not to intervene in the Ways and Means Committee’s tax returns case, making way for...
Biden must act swiftly to avoid rail strike (Editorial)
Wait a minute there, wasn’t that looming railroad strike headed off just a couple of months back, in large part thanks to President Joe Biden’s intercession?. One could be forgiven for having asked this upon hearing that railroad workers could soon be striking and shutting down passenger and freight operations just as the holiday shopping season gets set to kick into high gear.
AG Garland was right in appointing special counsel on Trump (Editorial)
Attorney General Merrick Garland was in an impossible position. With former President Donald J. Trump facing a mountain of legal troubles that seemed to expand by the day, one had to wonder if Garland would eventually come to believe that he had no choice but to charge the former reality TV star with one or more crimes.
Congress members demand probe into anti-trans threats made to hospitals
Congressional members are asking the Department of Justice to lay out the steps it’s taking in investigating violent, anti-transgender threats made to children’s hospitals across the country. U.S. Representatives Ayanna Pressley and Jim McGovern were among 36 members of Congress urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to outline how...
Student loan payment moratorium extended to June 2023
After a federal court ruling led the U.S. Department of Education to pause applications for President Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness, the Biden administration has decided to extend the student loan payment moratorium from its Dec. 31 expiration date to June 2023. “We’re extending the payment pause because it...
New COVID strain BQ.1.1 becomes predominant strain in Massachusetts
A new COVID-19 variant is spreading across the commonwealth and research suggests it’s the best variant at resisting antibody treatment. Last Thursday, the Omnicron subvariant BQ.1.1 made up 39% of the COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, according to a projection from The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the Boston Globe reported.
