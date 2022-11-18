ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

How fast is your internet in Arkansas? Check your address on new FCC maps

By Bill Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qchM8_0jFxi94A00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With much of Arkansans’ daily lives now happening online, internet speed is more important than ever. Now new maps will let people see exactly how fast of a connection they can get.

The Federal Communications Commission on Friday rolled out the latest update to the National Broadband Map , which shows how locations around the country are serviced in terms of fixed high-speed internet access as well as mobile broadband service.

U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis

This latest draft version of the National Broadband Map includes a Location Summary feature, which gives residents the chance to look up what services are available at their exact location.

Previous versions of the maps only went down to the block level in most parts of the country. FCC officials said the data and access availability shown on the maps would continue to be updated, with FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel calling the new map “a first step in a long-term effort” to put more information about access out to the public.

“Today is an important milestone in our effort to help everyone, everywhere get specific information about what broadband options are available for their homes, and pinpointing places in the country where communities do not have the service they need,” Rosenworcel said. “Our pre-production draft maps are a first step in a long-term effort to continuously improve our data as consumers, providers and others share information with us.”

Governor Hutchinson releases state broadband report findings

The chair added that the map could help local and state officials who are working to expand broadband access across the country.

“By painting a more accurate picture of where broadband is and is not, local, state, and federal partners can better work together to ensure no one is left on the wrong side of the digital divide,” she said.

The FCC maps report that 100% of Arkansas is covered for the minimum level of that fixed broadband access, with significant parts of that coverage coming from areas where users would have to use a satellite-based service.

Bridging the broadband gap in Arkansas

To check the broadband access where you are, head to BroadbandMap.FCC.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas senator files bill to amend definition of ‘dependent’ on college scholarships

ARKANSAS, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Bill SB 3 is just one of numerous bills that have been filed for the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. This bill was filed by Higher Education Subcommittee chair, Sen. Jane English, on November 21, 2022, after multiple people reached out to her with concerns. The bill is looking to expand the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man.  Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief Communications for the […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Democrats look to make inroads with rural voters after glimmers of hope in 2022

Democrats are looking to expand their outreach to rural voters over the next election cycle, broadening a strategy they say played a pivotal role in helping them win several key races in 2022. Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s (D) campaign credits his work appealing to rural voters, in part, for becoming the first Pennsylvania candidate to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

35 Arkansas churches get approved disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church has voted to agree to the disaffiliation of 27 member congregations leaving the United Methodist Church. These churches from around the state that decided to break away cited their reasons to “the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Turkeys Chocolate and Chip saved by annual Thanksgiving presidential pardon

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Two lucky turkeys were saved from becoming part of a Thanksgiving meal. President Biden pardoned the birds at the White House on Monday as part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition.  The two pardoned turkeys were named “Chocolate” and “Chip.” They came from a North Carolina farm and will spend the rest of […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy