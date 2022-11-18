Read full article on original website
Pet Doc: Celebrating our senior pets
KEARNEY, Neb. — November is National Senior Pet Month, but at what age is our aging pet considered a “senior”?. Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it depends on the breed of dogs. "Large breeds such as the Great Dane, Irish Wolfhound, Rottweilers, those...
In The Kitchen With Joe: Sit N Bull Saloon
UNL Extension gives tips for properly preparing and keeping your Thanksgiving turkey. The latest key winner drawn in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. We're at the turning point. Warmer temperatures are on the way. Railside Christmas carries on for a 30th year. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022...
Free Thanksgiving meal in Kearney, volunteers needed
KEARNEY, Neb. — A Thanksgiving Day tradition needs your help!. Gailen Kotrous with the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens has more on the need of volunteers for their annual Thanksgiving meal. Curb side pickup and delivery only. Thursday, November 24, Old Town Hall (1900 Central Avenue, Kearney) Call 308-233-7774 to...
Cedar Hollow hosts its 20th annual mechanical animal race for students
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Cedar Hollow School held its annual mechanical race for its students. Going on 20 years, this year they used mechanical dogs instead of pigs. Students were extremely excited to see which class would claim the winning title this year after the students raised money for their school, and get ready to embrace Thanksgiving break with their families.
Hickman man shot in hunting accident
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A hunting accident in Buffalo County has left a Hickman man injured. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the accident happened Friday at around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. An initial review of the scene showed the man was unintentionally shot at...
Learning Curve: How kids can learn to be thankful
KEARNEY, Neb. — Thanksgiving is just days away and for kids, it's important for them to learn how to be thankful. NTV's Carol Staab speaks with Robin Bennett, Meadowlark Elementary teacher, and Counselor Karmen Scharff Sears on how they teach children to do just that.
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
UPLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office along with other law enforcement responded to a disturbance Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody. Around 12:11 p.m., deputies were called to a residence in Upland for a disturbance with possible shots fired. While deputies were en...
Kearney lawn care company provides Christmas cheer to customers with light displays
KEARNEY — When Brandon Ross started his landscaping business, Ross Yard Sharks, in 2014, he wanted to find something to keep him busy in the winter — as long as it didn’t involve scooping snow. “I never liked snow removal,” Ross said with a laugh. Instead,...
Alma girl starts free little library in town
ALMA, Neb. — Free little libraries have sprouted up towns across the state, giving people access to free books and letting kids have something of their own for no cost. After learning about these free little libraries, Brynlee Koch decided her hometown of Alma needed one. So after doing research and presenting to city council, she made the library out of an old newspaper stand.
First data center in Nebraska could be located in Hall County
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- A New York- based company is seeking a permit that would allow it to build a data center in Hall County. VCV Digital says data centers need to be close to power and that is why it’s looking at this spot in central Nebraska. The VCV...
With promise of 'gold fortune,' Grand Island woman defrauds California man of $474K, police say
GRAND ISLAND — A 65-year-old Grand Island woman was arrested last week following a California-based investigation into a case of elder financial exploitation. Constance Reimers was charged Thursday in Hall County Court with conspiracy to commit a Class 2A felony and theft by deception totaling $5,000 or more. Her...
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
The gentle side of Autumn, returns...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a week of bitter cold, we finally turned the corner toward warmer weather, Sunday. Highs temperatures were wall to wall 50s across the state today, but as you might expect, now that the sun has set, it will be a chilly night as the winds turn light. Morning lows on Monday morning will be in the upper teens and low 20s.
Arrest warrant out for former UNK football player
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An arrest warrant is out for a former UNK football player charged in an October robbery on campus. Court records show 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor is charged with two counts of felony robbery. Two students claim Okafor robbed them on campus in the early morning hours of Oct. 29. They reported a wallet containing a debit card and other personal items were stolen.
How to stop porch pirates from stealing your holiday packages
KEARNEY, Neb. — The numbers show that this holiday season, there’s a higher possibility of dealing with porch pirates. These people take what doesn’t belong to them from your doorstep. “A recent survey by ValuePenguin shows that out of 1,500 American consumers, 35% have had a package...
Man gets 13 years after being found with 14 pounds of drugs near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after being caught with several pounds of meth in Grand Island, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced Monday in Lincoln to 13 years in prison for possession of 500...
Grand Island teen takes plea deal in August shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage boy arrested last summer after shots were fired at Grand Island police will be sentenced in February on four felony convictions. Favion Lara,17, pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of Attempted Assault on a Peace Officer and two counts of Attempted Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.
Small Business Saturday looks to keep money local
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Black Friday deals are starting here soon for major stores and online websites, but for businesses in the area, Small Business Saturday gives them a chance for big discounts and savings. "I think it’s important because it keeps the money local," said Larry Alvarez of...
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GISH teachers explain the value of knowing how to speak Spanish with students
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Across Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS), there is a diverse student body with many Spanish speaking students and Spanish speaking teachers with diverse backgrounds. According to this year's numbers, the minority enrollment of GIPS is a little over 60% of the student body, most of...
