City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection due to weather
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a three-day winter storm, the City of Kalamazoo was forced to temporarily pause its leaf collection, according to city officials. What's the weather? View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Snow accumulated in Kalamazoo, with reports of over a foot in...
wkzo.com
BC Christmas Parade organizers hoping to reschedule event after Saturday’s postponement
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Mother Nature turned into a real Grinch over the weekend as the winter storm which socked some areas with almost two feet of snow forced organizers to postpone the Battle Creek Christmas Parade. The announcement was made on Friday as the City of Battle...
So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?
Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
Multi-day lake effect snowfall shatters records
After multiple days with round the clock snowfall, we are finally seeing those showers taper off. As they taper off, snowfall totals are being tallied all across West Michigan.
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids teen rescued in attempted human trafficking over Mackinac Bridge
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Instead of continuing north, a Comstock Park man was arrested Nov. 12 on charges of human trafficking after crossing the Mackinac Bridge. Comstock Park fire: Crews battle fire in Comstock Park, nearby freeway closes for hours. Investigators from the Kent County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking...
GR’s Santa Parade draws crowds despite snow
The streets of downtown Grand Rapids were filled with hundreds of people for the Santa Parade Saturday despite the snowy conditions.
'We stay busy': West Michigan tow drivers, first responders answer hundreds of calls during storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Gene Felty of HD Towing and Recovery, the Winter Storm sweeping through West Michigan has left the tow truck driver of over 20 years and his colleagues busy. Felty says the calls for service haven't slowed down, adding that his total calls since the...
WWMTCw
Bittersweet Ski Resort gears up for start of winter season
COLDWATER, Mich. — Snow cannons fired up over the weekend, spraying fresh powder all over the slopes in Otsego. What's the weather? Check out the News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. Bittersweet Ski Resort has been making snow since Friday, in addition to over a foot...
Hudsonville cancels Saturday evening's holiday parade
Hudsonville canceled its evening holiday parade on Saturday morning. Hudsonville canceled its evening holiday parade on Saturday morning.
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
wtvbam.com
911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected
(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
People Urging Paw Paw For Traffic Light At High School After Another Accident
Recently there was yet another car accident in front of the Paw Paw High School, as one concerned citizen made people aware of, and the demand for a stop light or traffic light in those areas is becoming a stronger topic of discussion. The accident occurred the morning of Monday, November 21st, as the man expressed his anger with these re-occurring events:
Trafficked teen found under blanket at Mackinac Bridge
A man was arrested for human trafficking when the Mackinac Bridge Authority spotted someone hiding under a blanket in the back seat of a car crossing the bridge.
WWMTCw
Streets reopen in downtown Jackson as railroad project pauses for the winter
JACKSON, Mich. — Streets that have been closed due to construction are expected to reopen for the winter Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation was scheduled to replace two historic railroad bridges over Jackson Street and Mechanics Street in downtown Jackson. Snow blast: City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection...
WILX-TV
I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holiday travelers have something to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving - a two-mile stretch of I-496 reopens Tuesday after being closed for five months. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be opening both eastbound and westbound lanes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Since June, drivers...
Man dies in Meridian Township car crash
A 75-year-old East Lansing man is dead after being hit by a car
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
