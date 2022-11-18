ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMTCw

City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection due to weather

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a three-day winter storm, the City of Kalamazoo was forced to temporarily pause its leaf collection, according to city officials. What's the weather? View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Snow accumulated in Kalamazoo, with reports of over a foot in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

So, Who’s In Charge of Clearing Sidewalks of Snow in Kalamazoo?

Just in case you somehow missed it, Kalamazoo went through a pretty big snowstorm this past weekend!. Over the course of two days, November 18 and 19, some areas of West Michigan got close to 30 inches of snow while the Kalamazoo area saw about 24 inches. That's a lot of snow to deal with at once and I know those in charge of clearing the roads were working overtime to try and keep up.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Bittersweet Ski Resort gears up for start of winter season

COLDWATER, Mich. — Snow cannons fired up over the weekend, spraying fresh powder all over the slopes in Otsego. What's the weather? Check out the News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. Bittersweet Ski Resort has been making snow since Friday, in addition to over a foot...
OTSEGO, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

911 service outages reported around Michigan, several area counties affected

(UNDATED) – 911 services around the State of Michigan went down late Monday afternoon which left emergency officials scrambling for over an hour. The Coldwater Public Safety Department issued a Facebook statement saying the system went down at 4:40 p.m. and that residents should call the Central Dispatch number if they needed assistance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Streets reopen in downtown Jackson as railroad project pauses for the winter

JACKSON, Mich. — Streets that have been closed due to construction are expected to reopen for the winter Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Transportation was scheduled to replace two historic railroad bridges over Jackson Street and Mechanics Street in downtown Jackson. Snow blast: City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

I-496 to reopen following nearly half-year closure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holiday travelers have something to be thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving - a two-mile stretch of I-496 reopens Tuesday after being closed for five months. The Michigan Department of Transportation will be opening both eastbound and westbound lanes at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Since June, drivers...
LANSING, MI

