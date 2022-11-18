Read full article on original website
Related
Keke Palmer Gives Love To Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Ahead Of The 2023 Grammys: It’s ‘Everything’ (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer and Beyoncé have more in common than one might think at first glance. They both shine across multiple genres of entertainment. They’re both known for their remarkable style. They both have accomplished sisters. And they both bring “Big Dip Energy” to every one of their projects. When speaking with HollywoodLife about helping to launch Dorito’s Dips ahead of Thanksgiving, the Nope star recalled her last major moment that captured the “Big Dip Energy” in the new line of snack dips. “Okay, we’re talking bold and flavorful and just extra,” Keke told HL. “I mean, outside of my new Doritos commercial, I will probably have to say maybe the [2021] Met Gala.”
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
Comments / 0