Keke Palmer and Beyoncé have more in common than one might think at first glance. They both shine across multiple genres of entertainment. They’re both known for their remarkable style. They both have accomplished sisters. And they both bring “Big Dip Energy” to every one of their projects. When speaking with HollywoodLife about helping to launch Dorito’s Dips ahead of Thanksgiving, the Nope star recalled her last major moment that captured the “Big Dip Energy” in the new line of snack dips. “Okay, we’re talking bold and flavorful and just extra,” Keke told HL. “I mean, outside of my new Doritos commercial, I will probably have to say maybe the [2021] Met Gala.”

22 MINUTES AGO