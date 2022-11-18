ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach

Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. 8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia …. Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic's Beach area in the northern part of the city Tuesday evening. Read more:...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Tidewater Striders prepares for 45th annual Turkey Trot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Tidewater Striders are gearing up for the 45th annual Turkey Trot in the Mount Trashmore area of Virginia Beach. The 10K race, one-mile run and competitive walk will happen Thanksgiving morning, and in years past, has led thousands of people to lace up their sneakers and work up an appetite for turkey.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Five Loaves Food Pantry to distribute food on Black Friday

NORFOLK, Va. — Five Loaves Food Pantry will host its sixth annual Black Friday Food Distribution on Friday. Five Loaves, a member of the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, is partnering with Trader Joe's and Food Lion Feeds and will be receiving donations from more than 40 stores for the sixth annual Black Friday food drive.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

3 Things To Do This Week: November 21-27

The holidays are approaching quickly, and we'd like to help you plan ahead for those family activities. There is so much to do this week right here in the place we call home. News 3 wouldn't want you or your family to miss out on the fun!. Santa Claus at...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Police holding hiring event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Rivers Casino in Portsmouth to open Jan. 15

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Get ready to place your bets: Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced on Facebook that it will open Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. "Play the hottest games, catch the best live shows, watch big-screen sports and enjoy a world of new flavors," the post read. Roy...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy