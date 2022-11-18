Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia Beach
Turkey Trot to close several roadways in Virginia …. 8 apartments damaged on Birdsong Lane in Virginia …. Eight apartments sustained heavy damage due to a fire in the 4700 block of Birdsong Lane near the Chic's Beach area in the northern part of the city Tuesday evening. Read more:...
Tidewater Striders prepares for 45th annual Turkey Trot
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Tidewater Striders are gearing up for the 45th annual Turkey Trot in the Mount Trashmore area of Virginia Beach. The 10K race, one-mile run and competitive walk will happen Thanksgiving morning, and in years past, has led thousands of people to lace up their sneakers and work up an appetite for turkey.
Norfolk Sheriffs deliver Thanksgiving meals to families
Over 100 of Norfolk's community members got a very special delivery just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Portsmouth police, churches partner to deliver Thanksgiving meals
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is on a mission to make sure every family is fed this Thanksgiving. Officers teamed up with several churches Monday morning to hand out turkeys to families in the Portsmouth community. The giveaway was part of the police department's Faiths Behind the...
Tyrod Taylor Foundation Turkey Drive provides more than 300 meals in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Boxes of turkeys and bags filled with holiday groceries lined the parking lot at Darling Stadium in Hampton for the Tyrod Taylor Foundation Turkey Drive. Sherron Childress joined a team of volunteers to ensure Thanksgiving tables are full for more than 300 Hampton Roads families this year.
New this holiday season: 100 tiny elf doors hidden throughout Downtown Norfolk
Some elves have been busy hiding tiny doors throughout Downtown Norfolk. It's a magical new holiday feature in the city this season.
Over 730,000 meals collected during Mayflower Marathon Food Drive
Donations were made at the FM99 & 106.9 The Fox 26th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive presented by Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electric.
Five Loaves Food Pantry to distribute food on Black Friday
NORFOLK, Va. — Five Loaves Food Pantry will host its sixth annual Black Friday Food Distribution on Friday. Five Loaves, a member of the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank, is partnering with Trader Joe's and Food Lion Feeds and will be receiving donations from more than 40 stores for the sixth annual Black Friday food drive.
Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.
NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
Norfolk's Grandy Village community joins together for Thanksgiving dinner; Organizers share hope for peace
NORFOLK, Va. — After a year of gun violence across Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to start the new year with love and hope. Monday night, they fed 300 students, parents and folks from the Grandy Village neighborhood at Chesterfield Academy. Although they were enjoying...
WTKR
3 Things To Do This Week: November 21-27
The holidays are approaching quickly, and we'd like to help you plan ahead for those family activities. There is so much to do this week right here in the place we call home. News 3 wouldn't want you or your family to miss out on the fun!. Santa Claus at...
Grand Illumination Parade returns in full force with 'holiday magic' in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A local favorite made a big comeback Saturday night. The Downtown Norfolk skyline lit up to kick off the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade. The event drew thousands of people for a night of family-friendly fun. Scores of parade spectators and participants took in the "holiday...
WAVY News 10
Students in St. Paul’s area of Norfolk get escorts from buses to help reduce violence
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk residents and members of the New Virginia Majority group have begun meeting school buses in the St. Paul’s area and escorting students home as part of an effort to help reduce violence in the community. Volunteers have spent the past week meeting buses...
Norfolk families impacted by gun violence share Thanksgiving dinner
Some Norfolk families came together Monday for an early Thanksgiving dinner at Chesterfield Academy. Many of them have been impacted by gun violence and have suffered great losses due to violence.
Seals are back swimming in tank in front of Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sitting in front of the tank outside the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center could be your favorite part of the experience, because the seals swimming around inside are just so stinking cute. The tank has been sitting empty for a few months while workers...
WAVY News 10
Newport News Police holding hiring event
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police will be holding its second, all-day hiring event Dec. 3 at its headquarters at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. The event is for anyone interested in becoming an officer or a dispatcher and will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. People will be able to fill out an application, take written and physical agility assessments and get interviewed on the same day.
Hampton Roads’ first casino opens in Portsmouth early January
Rivers Casino Portsmouth officials announced Monday that they will open their doors to the community on Sunday, January 15, at 3 p.m.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
Rivers Casino in Portsmouth to open Jan. 15
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Get ready to place your bets: Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced on Facebook that it will open Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. "Play the hottest games, catch the best live shows, watch big-screen sports and enjoy a world of new flavors," the post read. Roy...
Norfolk partnership with anti-crime group ‘extremely productive’
NORFOLK, Va. — As Norfolk police investigate who shot two teenagers in the last week, city leaders are continuing work with an outside team to fight crime. Norfolk City Council members are hoping to stop the violence through a partnership with the Newark Community Street Team. On Saturday night,...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0