All are welcome to get into the jolly spirit during Inlet’s Adirondack Christmas on Main Street which is slated for Thanksgiving weekend, November 25-27. As part of the annual event, many of Inlet’s stores will be open for shoppers all weekend. Be sure to bring your receipts from these stores dated November 25-27, 2022 to the Inlet Information Office. For every $10 spent in Town of Inlet or at a business outside of Inlet that is a paid Inlet Area Business Association (IABA) member, you will receive one free raffle ticket. At the end of the weekend, one lucky person will take home a basket full of items donated by local businesses. Activities happening all weekend in Inlet include a book sale at the Inlet Public Library, make & take Santa stones at ArtHouse at the WareHouse, and a drop box for Letters to Santa at the Inlet Town Hall.

INLET, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO