This Is What A Million Dollar Home Looks Like In New Hartford New York
Looking to win the Mega Millions or Powerball any time soon? You could spend your winnings locally at this million dollar home in New Hartford. Imagine a home with 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, and just tons of space. That's what you'll find with this listing at 1022 Higby Road in New Hartford:
adirondackalmanack.com
LeClair Family Donates 127 Acres to Saratoga PLAN for New Curtis Preserve in Corinth
In 1986, Patricia LeClair and her husband built a house on nine acres of land in Corinth that they bought from neighbors, Jack Curtis and Mary Curtis. Jack, Mary’s brother, was an old friend of Patricia’s husband. Over the years, Mary and Patricia became close and Patricia frequently walked in the woods that spread across both the LeClair and Curtis’ properties. After Jack and Mary passed away, the Curtis’ property was left to the LeClair family.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
FOX 28 Spokane
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Fayetteville library accepts largest-ever donation
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – To show appreciation for the place he frequented most in the last years of his life, local man Dan Kirkley made certain to leave behind an indelible mark. Upon his passing in 2021 after a long illness, it was discovered that Kirkley had chosen to...
cnyhomepage.com
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor apologizes: ‘We would like to have everything clear within 24 hours’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crews from the City of Watertown continue efforts to clean the streets, but it has the Watertown Mayor apologizing. Mayor Jeff Smith says although most main roads in the city are clear, the city has been having a hard time keeping side roads clean, but crews are getting to them.
Albany women stuck in Peru after airport runway crash
A wild scene unfolded on a runway in Peru as a plane collided with a fire truck, killing two men inside that truck. Two Capital Region women were in the airport when it happened, and are now stranded in the foreign country waiting for a flight back home.
PHOTOS: Car flips into building after Rexford crash
On Saturday, at about 9:50 a.m., the Rexford Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Blue Barns Road and Ashdown Road for reports of a car crash.
Multiple Departments Battle Massive 2-House Fire Next to Stewarts in Ilion
A massive two-house fire on East Clark Street in Ilion shocked bystanders in the village on Monday as the blaze burned just about 100-feet from the Stewarts gas station. There are few details available at this time as fire crews are still on the scene. Witnesses say the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. in the village, and flames quickly engulfed two homes. The fire is next door to Stewarts and directly across the Remington Arms plant.
nbcboston.com
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
Controlled Lockdown at Central Valley Academy
Students at Central Valley Academy in Herkimer County were under a controlled lockdown Monday morning. WIBX 950 spoke with police officials who said the controlled incident was part of a training exercise conducted annually by law enforcement. Among those taking part were Ilion Police and New York State Troopers. A...
adirondackalmanack.com
Adirondack Christmas on Main Street set for Nov. 25-27 in Inlet
All are welcome to get into the jolly spirit during Inlet’s Adirondack Christmas on Main Street which is slated for Thanksgiving weekend, November 25-27. As part of the annual event, many of Inlet’s stores will be open for shoppers all weekend. Be sure to bring your receipts from these stores dated November 25-27, 2022 to the Inlet Information Office. For every $10 spent in Town of Inlet or at a business outside of Inlet that is a paid Inlet Area Business Association (IABA) member, you will receive one free raffle ticket. At the end of the weekend, one lucky person will take home a basket full of items donated by local businesses. Activities happening all weekend in Inlet include a book sale at the Inlet Public Library, make & take Santa stones at ArtHouse at the WareHouse, and a drop box for Letters to Santa at the Inlet Town Hall.
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
wwnytv.com
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown attorney has been suspended from practicing law for three years. David Antonucci was sanctioned for professional misconduct last Friday by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department. Antonucci, whose law office is at 14 Public Square, has been an attorney since...
Oswego County firefighters battle house fire
Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
Johnstown local accused of stealing funds from business
Police arrested Brandie R. Johnson, 33 of Johnstown on November 14. Johnson is accused of stealing funds from a Galway business.
Jefferson County buried in snow, residents shocked
Feet, not inches of lake effect snow piled up across Jefferson County in under twelve hours. This was as the region was rocked by an early season lake effect snowstorm that stretched across the eastern Lake Ontario region.
