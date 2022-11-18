ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
ourstate.com

The 1980s: White Christmas on the Coast

Two days before Christmas 1989, the largest snowstorm in its history envelops the North Carolina coast. It is a fitting close for a decade defined by superlatives — dedicated scientists achieving remarkable breakthroughs in medicine, resourceful social activists carving out victories over seemingly impossible odds, game-changing pioneers reaching historic milestones and winning international accolades. The state has seen a crowded calendar of firsts, bests, and mosts.
WFMY NEWS2

No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
WilmingtonBiz

Supples Joins Real Estate Firm's Leland Office

Carla Supples recently joined the Leland office of Wilmington-headquartered Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. “Carla is an experienced professional with extensive financial knowledge and a tenacious work ethic,” said Branch Manager Chris Royal in a news release. “This allows her to provide her clients with valuable guidance about their most significant financial decisions, whether buying, selling or investing.”
luminanews.com

Sky the Surf Girl

Wrightsville Beach, NC – You can find one of the top junior surfers in the country in the water at Wrightsville Beach most every day. Skylar Steinmetz, who lives on a farm with her family in Rocky Point, is in the water twice a day, usually on the south end near Access 39. When she’s in the water she’s training to compete but she never forgets to have fun.
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
WECT

Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
WilmingtonBiz

FOCUS Broadband Promotes Peterson To Vice President, Prince To Consultant

FOCUS Broadband, a communications provider serving areas of southeastern North Carolina, appointed Marcus Peterson to the role of vice president of outside plant operations. Keith Holden, FOCUS Broadband CEO, said Peterson “has been an outstanding leader in every role he has had, and his experience and knowledge make him an asset to our management team. I have great confidence in his ability to steer this vital part of our organization.”
borderbelt.org

Columbus County restaurant opens its door and its heart on Thanksgiving

When Helen Holden bought Penn’s Grill in 2016, she knew she wanted to bring the Columbus County restaurant known for its fried chicken sandwiches back to life. Six years later, Holden is fulfilling her dream – and going beyond her role as a successful business owner in downtown Whiteville to also serve as a cheerleader for the community and a helping hand for those in need.
islandfreepress.org

Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night

Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multi-day controlled burn planned in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A controlled burn was started Monday near the Scotts Hill area of New Hanover County. The burn was lit near 9020 Senca Drive and is planned to continue through Thursday, according to officials. Residents may see or smell smoke and see falling ash...
WECT

First Alert Forecast: clouds return Sunday along with another surge of cold air

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Saturday evening! After a frosty start on your Saturday morning, we saw plenty of afternoon sunshine pushing highs into the 60s. A system will pass to our south on Sunday so we will see increasing clouds and a slim shower chance. Variably to mostly cloudy skies will hold highs in the middle 50s. Another widespread freeze is likely Monday morning. Temperatures will begin to moderate by Tuesday as clouds increase.
WHYY

Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
