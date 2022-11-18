ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

KRON4 News

Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
FOSTER CITY, CA
ksro.com

Logging Plan Between Guerneville and Monte Rio Approved

Cal Fire has approved a controversial logging plan between Guerneville and Monte Rio. It allows for the selective logging of redwood and Douglas fir trees on 224-acres of land above the lower Russian River. Cal Fire officials say, after months of revisions, the plan for the Silver Estates Harvest now follows state Forest Practice Rules. The landowner will next decide whether to start logging operations this winter. But, opponents are still threatening possible legal action to block the logging plan.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond

VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend. A spectator was also arrested with their vehicle towed. In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police, to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say

(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Bomb Scare Turns Into False Alarm at Santa Rosa Fire Station

No arrests have been made after a bomb scare at a fire station in Santa Rosa. Someone delivered a cooler full of improvised pyrotechnics to Station Eight on Saturday night. The station and the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated. A bomb squad then X-rayed the cooler and determined no one was in danger. Police say a woman showed the man what was inside the bag at Southwest Community Park. He then took the bag from her and dropped it off at the fire station, claiming he thought he might have a bomb. The man who delivered the cooler is not considered a suspect.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-680 Near Alamo

The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
ALAMO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rio Vista Car Crash Causes Fatality and Multiple Injuries

River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.
RIO VISTA, CA
KRON4 News

One dead after vehicle hits tree in Bethel Island

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead after a truck hit a tree in Bethel Island Sunday morning, according to CHP. Around 2:10 a.m., CHP was alerted to a crash involving one vehicle on Sugar Barge Road. A Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree, CHP said. KRON On […]
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor

Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash

BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.  
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

One Dead in Highway 4 Crash Near Martinez

The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
MARTINEZ, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Fatality on State Route 4 in Bay Point Area

In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
BAY POINT, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash

Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop

Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigating Shooting Near Bay Bridge

Police continue to investigate a shooting in the East Bay. The shooting took place Friday morning and it brought traffic to a standstill near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. The CHP said at least two cars were involved. One driver went to the hospital and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for their injuries.
RICHMOND, CA
ksro.com

Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County

A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

