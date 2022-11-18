Read full article on original website
RV fire in Brentwood knocked down, was accidental in nature, firefighters say
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews have successfully knocked down a commercial structure fire near the Sunset Park Athletic Complex in Brentwood, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire). One patient was transported for treatment for smoke inhalation and several overs were treated at the scene, according to a tweet from Contra […]
Alameda County firefighters respond to burning house in Hayward
(KRON) — Firefighters with the Alameda County Fire Department are on the scene of a structure fire on Birch Street in the Cherryland neighborhood, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The fire is on the 2100 block of Birch. Engine 23 reported smoke and fire upon arrival, according to the tweet. Photos accompanying […]
Residents evacuated from structure fire in Foster City
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Foster City Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the area of Polynesia Drive and Comet Drive, according to a tweet from Foster City PD. Residents have been evacuated from the building safely, the tweet states. People are being advised to avoid the area. Photos from the […]
ksro.com
Logging Plan Between Guerneville and Monte Rio Approved
Cal Fire has approved a controversial logging plan between Guerneville and Monte Rio. It allows for the selective logging of redwood and Douglas fir trees on 224-acres of land above the lower Russian River. Cal Fire officials say, after months of revisions, the plan for the Silver Estates Harvest now follows state Forest Practice Rules. The landowner will next decide whether to start logging operations this winter. But, opponents are still threatening possible legal action to block the logging plan.
KTVU FOX 2
Shots fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police said that shots were fired at sideshows in Vallejo and Richmond over the weekend. A spectator was also arrested with their vehicle towed. In Vallejo, a large crowd gathered Saturday night at Lemon street and Sonoma Boulevard and police called in backup, including the California Highway Patrol, the Solano County Sheriff and Benicia police, to help break up the crowd and move them onto Interstate 80. Authorities said a fire hydrant was knocked over.
Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say
(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord contractor approved to resume limited work after Nov. 16 explosion
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 21, 2022) —Last week Contra Costa fire crews and Concord police responded to an explosion at Grant and East streets. They shutdown the roads while fighting to control the fire. The Nov. 16 explosion came after a construction crew contracted by the City of Concord to...
ksro.com
Bomb Scare Turns Into False Alarm at Santa Rosa Fire Station
No arrests have been made after a bomb scare at a fire station in Santa Rosa. Someone delivered a cooler full of improvised pyrotechnics to Station Eight on Saturday night. The station and the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated. A bomb squad then X-rayed the cooler and determined no one was in danger. Police say a woman showed the man what was inside the bag at Southwest Community Park. He then took the bag from her and dropped it off at the fire station, claiming he thought he might have a bomb. The man who delivered the cooler is not considered a suspect.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-680 Near Alamo
The California Highway Patrol reported injuries in a recent car crash in the Alamo area. The incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 680 just north of Stone Valley Road, officials said. Details on the Car Crash with Injuries Reported in Alamo. A preliminary report revealed that a Porsche...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rio Vista Car Crash Causes Fatality and Multiple Injuries
River Road Accident Kills One Driver and Injures Four Others. A Rio Vista car crash head-on occurred on November 17, leaving behind a fatality and multiple injuries. The collision occurred along River Road close to Front Street at about 3:10 in the afternoon. The Rio Vista Police Department reported that the accident occurred when a male driver with a juvenile in the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a minivan.
One dead after vehicle hits tree in Bethel Island
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead after a truck hit a tree in Bethel Island Sunday morning, according to CHP. Around 2:10 a.m., CHP was alerted to a crash involving one vehicle on Sugar Barge Road. A Toyota truck left the roadway and collided with a tree, CHP said. KRON On […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Fairfield Kills an Adult and Minor
Suisun Valley Road Accident Causes Two Fatalities and Additional Injuries. A fatal accident was reported on November 18, west of Fairfield, as the result of a three-vehicle crash that may have involved alcohol consumption. The accident occurred along Suisun Valley Road near Morrison Lane at about 6:15 p.m. A Mazda heading south departed its lane and was struck by a Honda moving north.
SFGate
2 Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Parents Of Twins After Reckless Speed Racing
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Two people have been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder after allegedly engaging in a speed contest in their vehicles that led to the death of the parents of seven-year-old twins, the Redwood City Police Department confirmed on Monday. Officers responded to a call on Nov....
Antioch woman killed in Bethel Island crash
BETHEL ISLAND -- An Antioch woman died in a crash early Sunday morning on Bethel Island in Contra Costa County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers were told at 2:10 a.m. about the crash just off Sugar Barge Road. Lilith Guentert, 47, was driving a Toyota truck that left the road and hit a tree, CHP officials said. She died at the scene, according to the CHP. Anyone who saw the crash or the events leading to it is asked to call the CHP at (925) 646-4980.
eastcountytoday.net
One Dead in Highway 4 Crash Near Martinez
The California Highway Patrol says at approximently 5:24 am Monday, CHP Contra Costa was advised of a solo vehicle collision on SR-4 westbound, east of McEwen Road. The vehicle (a tractor trailer combination) was traveling westbound on SR-4 when it left the roadway, traveling up the right side embankment, then veered across the lanes and collided with the center median.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Fatality on State Route 4 in Bay Point Area
In the early morning of Wednesday, November 16, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal pedestrian crash in the Bay Point area. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 a.m. on westbound State Route 4 in Bay Point, officials said. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in the Bay Point Area.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash
Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Shooting Near Bay Bridge
Police continue to investigate a shooting in the East Bay. The shooting took place Friday morning and it brought traffic to a standstill near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. The CHP said at least two cars were involved. One driver went to the hospital and two people in one of the vehicles were treated for their injuries.
ksro.com
Trucking Company Fined for Crashes in Lake County
A trucking company based in Humboldt County will pay a fine of nearly 72-thousand-dollars for three separate crashes in Lake County. Two crashes happened in 2020 and the other happened in 2021. The crashes led to raw milk spilling into some of Lake County’s waterways, including Clear Lake, and one of the crashes killed a truck driver. Steve Wills Trucking and Logging reached a settlement with the EPA on Monday. The company was accused of violating the federal Clean Water Act.
