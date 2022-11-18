No arrests have been made after a bomb scare at a fire station in Santa Rosa. Someone delivered a cooler full of improvised pyrotechnics to Station Eight on Saturday night. The station and the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated. A bomb squad then X-rayed the cooler and determined no one was in danger. Police say a woman showed the man what was inside the bag at Southwest Community Park. He then took the bag from her and dropped it off at the fire station, claiming he thought he might have a bomb. The man who delivered the cooler is not considered a suspect.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO