Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
‘It cost them more to write the letter’: School charges 10-year-old pupil for broken pencil
A mother was astounded to be charged 20p by a primary school to replace a pencil they say her 10-year-old son broke.Louise Owen was shocked when her son, Lennie-Lee, handed her the letter from Lawn Primary School in Northfleet, Kent, saying they would have to pay to replace the damaged equipment.The mother-of-four, 32, said: “When he first came in I said ‘What have you done now, Lennie?’ But he didn’t have a clue and didn’t even mention the pencil.“The first thing he said to me was that he was kicking a football in the playground and the ball went over...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Rotherham: Children's care home plan met with opposition
Plans to convert a former caretaker's house into a care home for young people have been met with opposition from local residents. Rotherham Council has applied to turn the former Sitwell school house on Grange Road into a residential home for two children. The four-bedroom property would also be extended.
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Girl, 16, can undergo Caesarean section without consent, judge rules
A judge has ruled that a pregnant girl with a "history of sexual exploitation" and a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress and anxiety could undergo a Caesarean section without her consent. The Court of Protection heard the 16-year-old, who is in council care, had a "strong wish" to give birth with...
BBC
Cornwall Council spending £40k a day on emergency housing
Cornwall Council spends £40,000 a day on emergency accommodation for homeless people, a meeting has been told. The figure was revealed at a planning committee meeting where plans to install six modular units for homeless people in Penryn were approved, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said. Councillors were told...
BBC
Cornwall ambulance waits at hospital improving - NHS bosses
Hospital bosses in Cornwall say they have seen improvements in reducing ambulance delays and people stuck in hospital despite finishing treatment. Cornwall Council's health scrutiny committee was told last week recent changes had helped, including more beds opening and new clinical work started. However, those solutions were not described as...
BBC
Derbyshire joins RSPB's list of bird crime hotspots
A wildlife charity has added Derbyshire to its list of bird of prey crime hotspots. The RSPB said raptor persecution remains at a sustained high level, especially in England. Mark Thomas, RSPB head of investigations UK, called for changes to the law, saying: "The illegal shooting, trapping and poisoning of birds has no place in modern society".
BBC
Schools go free at Paignton Zoo to mark centenary
School groups can visit Paignton Zoo for free throughout 2023 as the attraction marks its 100th anniversary. Bosses said the offer was available to both primary and secondary school pupils. Matt Lewis, the zoo's engagement manager, said: "By offering free school visits, we're honouring the legacy of our founder Herbert...
Police failings ‘materially contributed’ to murders of mother and daughter
Family accuses force of ‘appalling’ failure to protect Raneem Oudeh and Khaola Saleem, killed by Oudeh’s abusive former partner
BBC
Calls for Deeping St James leisure centre to be saved
Opposition councillors are calling for a 48-year-old leisure centre to be saved after it was deemed "unviable". Deepings Leisure Centre in Deepings St James has been closed since summer 2021 after heavy rain damaged the roof. South Kesteven District Council recently announced the approved £10.7 million repair plan had become...
BBC
Fears HGV fee will move Bath lorry issues to Wiltshire towns
A new daily fee for HGVs passing through Bath would drive more lorries through Wiltshire's towns, according to the county's council leader. Bath's Clean Air Zone could be extended by introducing a charge for Euro VI diesel vehicles exceeding 12 tonnes. Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer said he was "extremely...
More councils considering legal action over ‘unsafe’ asylum seeker hotels
Suella Braverman language 'fuelling xenophobia', says Albanian PM. At least eight more councils are considering legal action against the Home Office over “unsafe” hotels for asylum seekers, The Independent can reveal. Six have already sought injunctions against use of accommodation in their areas, with leaders raising concerns about...
BBC
Cornwall tourist died after two-hour wait for ambulance, inquest hears
Ambulance delays in Cornwall "significantly reduced" the chances of a man surviving a stroke, an inquest has heard. Tony Reedman, 54, died four days after suffering a stroke while on holiday in Cornwall in June 2021. The inquest heard he waited nearly two-and-a-half hours for an ambulance to take him...
BBC
Hotel food given to migrants in Essex unhealthy - charity
Migrants staying in hotels are turning to food banks because meals provided are unhealthy, a charity said. Maria Wilby, director of Refugee Action - Colchester, said people were being given food that was "not appropriate". About 650 asylum seekers and migrants are currently staying in six hotels in Essex, the...
BBC
Asylum seekers housed at Exeter hotel - city council
A number of asylum seekers are being housed by the government at a hotel in Exeter, the city council has confirmed. Exeter City Council said the Home Office told it on Sunday that an unspecified number would be housed in the city and they had arrived "in the last couple of days".
BBC
Vast majority of Scottish schools to close during strike
Almost all of Scotland's schools are expected to be closed if a teachers' strike goes ahead next Thursday. Every state secondary school in the country is currently due to shut during the 24-hour strike by EIS members in a dispute over pay. Only Orkney and Shetland councils expect to be...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
Comments / 0