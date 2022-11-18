Read full article on original website
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
WBUR
Thanksgiving travel: The best — and worst — times to drive in the Boston area
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It’s a clear but cold start to the holiday week. Need something to help push you through the next few days (or weeks)? Well, we have more than a little good news. Our seasonal joy newsletter, The Pick Me Up, returns this afternoon for its first annual holiday run! Sign up here to get a nugget of joy — plus holiday guides and general festiveness — in your inbox three days a week through the end of the year.
Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
WBUR
Massachusetts Indigenous tribes gather for communal traditional boat building
In November, local Indigenous peoples gathered on the banks of the Mystic River in Charlestown, Massachusetts. They arrived to learn a new — yet ancient — skill: how to use fire to build a traditional dugout canoe, called a mishoon. WBUR's Cristela Guerra reports.
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Baker in Ireland for Thanksgiving, Biden coming to Nantucket
Gov. Charlie Baker is spending his final Thanksgiving as governor of Massachusetts about 3,000 miles away in Ireland, the governor's office said over the weekend.
nbcboston.com
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
WBUR
Three hour wait, three days in a row: Mass. shelter hotline leaves some families desperate
At the end of August, Paula and her toddler were evicted from their apartment after a new property manager declined to renew the lease. What happened next revealed a crack in Massachusetts' state-run family shelter system. The problem is raising particular concerns as temperatures drop, and thousands of families are seeking emergency housing.
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
Worcester losing businesses, new and old
WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
20 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — There were nearly two dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts last week. Between Monday and Saturday, 19 people hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. There was one winning ticket worth $650,000. The winners are as...
wgbh.org
The turkey population in Massachusetts has exploded. 'Turkey Town' explores why
Local filmmaker and photographer Aynsley Floyd has worked for everyone from New York Times to the Chicago Tribune — and for her newest project, she's focusing not on a politician or concert, but more of a "plump" subject. Her new documentary “Turkey Town” explores the recent explosion of the...
WBUR
Feast your ears on these 7 WBUR listens this Thanksgiving
Whether you're stuck in traffic on the way to visit loved ones or in the kitchen cooking up a lavish meal for your guests, we think podcasts are a great way to fill time around the Thanksgiving holiday. From seasonal recipes to folk tales to entertain the kids, here are...
Mass. restaurants have igloos for outdoor dining; here’s where to find them
As the months get colder Massachusetts restaurants are bringing back a customer favorite: igloos, large plastic bubbles that you and a couple of your friends can eat inside of while dining outdoors. The igloo trend rose to popularity during the early months of the pandemic as a way for people...
The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Massachusetts, according to Google search data
An analysis of Google Trends determined the top five go-to side dishes in Massachusetts.
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
WBUR
Looking at ways to ensure equity in building Boston's nightlife economy
Boston is known for a lot of things, but nightlife is not particularly one of them. We continue our exploration of how the city wants to expand its nightlife economy in our series called "After Dark: Boston at Night." Today's focus is on how to build and maintain equity in this new economy.
newbedfordguide.com
Eversource to increase electricity rates for Massachusetts residents this winter
Global demand drives winter energy supply prices to historic highs. “With energy prices at record highs this winter, Eversource is working to connect its customers with the many programs and services available to help manage their energy bill ahead of the January 1 electric supply rate change. While customers are facing rising costs in virtually all aspects of life, the energy company is reminding them of the variety of payment options and assistance programs including Budget Billing, New Start, Discount Rate and other state and federal resources.
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Massachusetts is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the Cambridge Antique Market. Keep reading to learn more.
