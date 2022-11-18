Read full article on original website
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Van Bronckhorst, King, Celtic, Postecoglou
Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a recent guest of the club at a match. (Express) Former chairman Dave King believes both manager Steven Gerrard and successor Van Bronckhorst were let down by the club's board. (Record) Rangers' largest shareholder King...
BBC
Crystal Palace Stadium: Former home of athletics 'managed to disrepair'
A stadium that was the home of British athletics for decades and where legends including Usain Bolt competed is being "managed into a state of disrepair". Crystal Palace Stadium in south London was closed Friday night over emergency safety concerns. Greenwich Leisure Limited, which operates the venue, said the concrete...
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
BBC
Owners of Manchester United consider to sell di club
Owners of English club Manchester United say dem dey consider to sell di club as dem dey "explore strategic alternatives". Di Americans buy di Old Trafford outfit for £790m ($1.34bn) for 2005. Dia decision come afta years of protest from fans against dia ownership. A statement from di club...
Guptill released from New Zealand central contract
The opening batter has lost his spot in ODIs and T20s over recent months and will now explore league opportunities
BBC
Qatar has taken 'real steps' for safety of gay fans, says foreign secretary
Qatar has taken "real steps" to ensure the safety of gay fans attending the World Cup, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said. Mr Cleverley told the BBC he had had "difficult conversations" with Qatari counterparts and had been clear how seriously the UK takes the issue. The build-up to the...
BBC
Broken boiler in Cambridge flats leaves families in the cold
Families living in a block of flats say they fear being "left in the cold" over Christmas due to months of problems with a broken boiler. The issue, in the Clay Farm Centre in Trumpington, Cambridge, left residents feeling "stressed and anxious". Clay Farm is owned by Cambridge City Council,...
BBC
Troubles legacy: 'Families can not draw a line under it'
Mary Kiely was 11 when her mother and a priest came into her bedroom in the middle of the night to tell her that her brother had been killed. Gerard Kiely was an 18-year-old student at Queen's University. He was shot dead with his friend Kevin Ballantine as they left...
BBC
Cost of living: Men's group speaks out on impact of soaring prices
The rising cost of living is having a "profound effect" on people's lives, a men's mental health group has said. Andy's Man Club was formed in early 2016 by ex-Halifax rugby league player Luke Ambler, and has since spread to 112 locations across the UK. Money worries were a recurring...
BBC
Baby given one day to live reaches first birthday
When Marie Clare Tully gave birth to her son Hector, prematurely at just 23 weeks, doctors said he probably only had a day to live. His mum was told to say her goodbyes because he had a very low chance of survival. But Hector defied the odds and Marie Claire's...
