Tyla

Relationship expert shares 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner

A relationship expert has revealed the 10 questions you should be able to answer about your partner in a healthy relationship. You can see what they are here:. Lauren Consul, 34, has shared a list of 10 things you know about your significant other - ranging from the smaller things - such as how they like their eggs cooked - to the bigger ones - like what their biggest stresses in life are.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

How much money do you need to be happy?

Money permeates every aspect of our lives, influencing where we choose to live, what we do, where we go to school, what we eat, among other things. Having money frees us from dealing with issues like housing insecurity or an inability to afford medical care. Yet when I looked into...
Rabih Hammoud

Why Most Spiritual Seekers Give Up

What differentiates those who reach enlightenment from those who fantasize about it. Whenever we commit ourselves to growing spiritually — changing certain habits and questioning Life beyond the physical senses becomes natural.
Psych Centra

How to Find Happiness in 3 Steps

Finding happiness within yourself can start with self-awareness. But that’s just the first step. Happiness is something you may be looking for or trying to find in your life. What makes you happy may look different from what makes someone else happy. While some people may define happiness as...
psychologytoday.com

Changing the Personality to Experience More Happiness

Evidence-based suggestions for altering one's personality include changing thoughts to manage anger and cultivating gratitude. Some people need to understand the influence of the past to achieve true personality change. Psychotherapy can lead to corrective emotional experiences and better relationships. Researchers have addressed whether it is possible to change your...
extension.org

Practicing Gratitude and Building Better Thoughts

For service providers and clients alike, life is a winding road of good things here and bad things there. Actively working toward wiring your brain to acknowledge the good and appreciating those good things can help individuals shape personal strengths and build protections. Creating protective factors which can help cultivate positive mental health and generate an asset-based outlook that reaches all aspects of life.
shorelocalnews.com

The evolving family and Thanksgiving traditions

The holidays are all about traditions, love, and family. It’s easy to get lost in the chaos and craziness of the holiday season as you make your lists and check them twice. It’s the family traditions that keep us grounded and connected during this time. Traditions are always...

