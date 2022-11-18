Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Two Arrested for Possessing Fentanyl and a Gun in Santa Rosa Traffic Stop
Two young men are behind bars after a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. Police say the 19 and 20-year-old were driving around Sunday night with a loaded pistol, and fentanyl in their car. The gun had a 22-round loaded magazine and is registered to a woman who lives near Stockton. Police say the younger suspect was on felony probation and had the fentanyl for personal use.
ksro.com
Bomb Scare Turns Into False Alarm at Santa Rosa Fire Station
No arrests have been made after a bomb scare at a fire station in Santa Rosa. Someone delivered a cooler full of improvised pyrotechnics to Station Eight on Saturday night. The station and the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated. A bomb squad then X-rayed the cooler and determined no one was in danger. Police say a woman showed the man what was inside the bag at Southwest Community Park. He then took the bag from her and dropped it off at the fire station, claiming he thought he might have a bomb. The man who delivered the cooler is not considered a suspect.
krcrtv.com
Ukiah police arrest suspected carjacker who stole car from elderly woman
UKIAH, Calif. — Ukiah police officers arrested a suspected carjacker on Monday who allegedly took the car from an elderly woman. The UPD said that it arrested Erik Smith, 57, on Monday on charges of carjacking and elder abuse, plus a misdemeanor warrant charge of failing to appear. Earlier...
KTVU FOX 2
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
Three people arrested after police find guns and controlled substances in their vehicles
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested on Friday after police found several guns and controlled substances, according to the Suisun City Police Department. According to police, officers had received reports of four subjects jumping a fence in the 500 block of Erin Drive. Police said that the subjects had arrived at the […]
krcrtv.com
Willits Police arrest felon for possession of methamphetamine and flare gun
WILLITS, Calif. — On Nov. 15, the Willits Police Department arrested Steven Lawson from Ukiah on charges of possession of methamphetamine and a flare gun. WPD said around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, officers stopped Lawson in his vehicle in the Safeway parking lot for expired registration, and additional equipment violations. Lawson admitted to officers he did not have a license.
ksro.com
Two Drivers Arrested After Chases in Petaluma
Petaluma Police arrested two drivers in separate chases last week. On Wednesday afternoon, an officer saw a vehicle lose traction on Ely Blvd at Capistrano Way and then speed away. The officer gave chase losing sight of the vehicle on Garfield Drive, but then found it parked and unoccupied on Wren Lane. After searching the area, officers found and arrested 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ramirez Saucedo for reckless driving, evading police, and obstructing a police officer.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash
Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
ksro.com
SUV Flips Over in Windsor; Driver May be Arrested for DUI
A Windsor man had to be extricated from his SUV after flipping the vehicle at least once on northbound 101. The incident happened on Saturday just before midnight. Cops got calls about the overturned vehicle and they had to pull the driver, Cristian Reyes, out of the SUV which had landed on its wheels facing west and sitting in two lanes of the freeway. Reyes told officers that he didn’t remember how the crash happened. Officers determined that Reyes had been driving under the influence of alcohol. He is in the hospital with major injuries and may face DUI charges.
EXCLUSIVE: Violent attempted carjacking caught on video shows SF neighborhood's crime increase
Surveillance video shows one suspect struggle with the car owner, as she falls to the ground after she's hit on the face. Data shows vehicle thefts in the Mission this year are up 28% over the three-year average.
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect
RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
Thousands of ecstasy pills seized in Pittsburg drug bust
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands of MDMA (ecstasy) pills and a quantity of marijuana were seized by officers with the Pittsburg Police Department Special Investigations Unit recently, according to a post from the department. The post, accompanied by the headline “Not Leftover Halloween Candy!” included a photo of what appear to be several large bags […]
ksro.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil Held in Santa Rosa As Country Reels from Shooting in Colorado
Sunday night marked the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil in Santa Rosa. Dozens of people marched on Old Courthouse Square to recognize the lives of people killed in acts of anti-transgender violence. The event was organized by TransLife, a support group for members of the transgender and gender-expansive communities. Those in attendance also honored the victims of Saturday night’s shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and 25 were injured in the shooting.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Concord Police Say Person Found at Concord House Fire Died of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
One person was found deceased in a two-alarm fire that crews say was intentionally set Thursday night in the City of Concord. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire at 5:45 pm Thursday in the 3500 block of Euclid Ave in the City of Concord. The fire went second alarm response with the fire under control by 6:30 pm.
Oakland missing person has been safely located, police say
The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 36-year-old woman who is missing and at-risk.
mendofever.com
Male Selling Flowers, Possible Fireworks Or Gun Shots – Ukiah Police Logs 11.19.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Man arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal firearm possession
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with illegally possessing a firearm and other crimes following an altercation at a restaurant on Wednesday. Mostafa Sarah, 38, of Cloverdale, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, making criminal threats and resisting/obstructing arrest, according […]
Oakland resident arrested twice in one day after returning to the scene of the alleged crime
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland resident was arrested twice in one day after allegedly burglarizing a business on Friday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. On Friday morning, two suspects attempted to burglarize a business in the 100 block of West Harris Avenue, according to police. The suspects are a […]
Three teenagers arrested in Antioch after armed carjacking in Stockton
Three teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking on Friday, and their pursuit involved police forces from four cities, according to a statement from the Stockton Police Department.
RV fire in Brentwood knocked down, was accidental in nature, firefighters say
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews have successfully knocked down a commercial structure fire near the Sunset Park Athletic Complex in Brentwood, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire). One patient was transported for treatment for smoke inhalation and several overs were treated at the scene, according to a tweet from Contra […]
