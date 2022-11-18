ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
WGAL

Pennsylvania House Republicans choose their leaders

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House have just chosen their leaders, and the new head of the GOP said they aren't ready to concede control of the chamber just yet. Democrats flipped a dozen seats and won 102 overall in the midterm election. Because one of their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania House Republicans elect leadership for upcoming session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected its leadership for the upcoming session. The caucus says the leaders will focus on “the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wbut.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner

When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf admin recognizes family caregiver month | Five for the Weekend

Happy weekend, all.  State officials gathered at the Capitol this week to recognize November as National Family Caregiver Month. The month, Wolf administration officials said, “offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for” family caregivers. Pennsylvania Department of Drugs and Alcohol Secretary Jennifer Smith recognized the effect the […] The post Wolf admin recognizes family caregiver month | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

What to know about James ‘Jimmy’ DeLeon, the former judge running for Philadelphia mayor

Former judge James “Jimmy” DeLeon has entered the race for Philadelphia mayor, announcing Tuesday that he will run in the crowded Democratic primary. DeLeon served as a municipal judge for 34 years, and he’s involved in the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee as chair of the legal committee.The 75-year-old Germantown resident said he will bring a “no-shenanigans-let’s-follow-the-law-there-will-be-order-in-the-courtroom” style to City Hall, if elected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Monica Gould

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how in Montgomery County, the tables were turned in the State House of Representatives. He will also mention PennDOT and State Police have increased warning systems to let motorists know what is happening on the roads in front of them, especially when it comes to snow squalls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on solar lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and the accrual of interest for customers who financed the purchase of a solar power system from Pink Energy and have not received a working solar power system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Pa. House Democrats secure majority with Rep. Todd Stephens’ concession in close race

(*This story was updated at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, 11/17/2022 to include the vote total) Democrats secured control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday when incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, conceded his loss to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. Montgomery County elections officials counted provisional ballots on Thursday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?

(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race

(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania gas prices remain over $4/gallon going into Thanksgiving

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy