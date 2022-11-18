Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Pennsylvania House Republicans choose their leaders
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House have just chosen their leaders, and the new head of the GOP said they aren't ready to concede control of the chamber just yet. Democrats flipped a dozen seats and won 102 overall in the midterm election. Because one of their...
Krasner hits GOP in post-impeachment presser
The DA and Philly officials criticized the impeachment effort and called it an effort to ‘silence’ voters. The post Krasner hits GOP in post-impeachment presser appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania House Republicans elect leadership for upcoming session
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected its leadership for the upcoming session. The caucus says the leaders will focus on “the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success.”
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
Two new candidates for the Mayor's race in Philadelphia
The panel previews Jeff Brown and Allan Domb's candidacy for Mayor. Plus, will the PA GOP support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for President and the move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner.
wbut.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner
When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Wolf admin recognizes family caregiver month | Five for the Weekend
Happy weekend, all. State officials gathered at the Capitol this week to recognize November as National Family Caregiver Month. The month, Wolf administration officials said, “offers an opportunity to raise awareness of caregiving issues, educate communities, and increase support for” family caregivers. Pennsylvania Department of Drugs and Alcohol Secretary Jennifer Smith recognized the effect the […] The post Wolf admin recognizes family caregiver month | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
billypenn.com
What to know about James ‘Jimmy’ DeLeon, the former judge running for Philadelphia mayor
Former judge James “Jimmy” DeLeon has entered the race for Philadelphia mayor, announcing Tuesday that he will run in the crowded Democratic primary. DeLeon served as a municipal judge for 34 years, and he’s involved in the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee as chair of the legal committee.The 75-year-old Germantown resident said he will bring a “no-shenanigans-let’s-follow-the-law-there-will-be-order-in-the-courtroom” style to City Hall, if elected.
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Monica Gould
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how in Montgomery County, the tables were turned in the State House of Representatives. He will also mention PennDOT and State Police have increased warning systems to let motorists know what is happening on the roads in front of them, especially when it comes to snow squalls.
Philadelphia's sweetened beverage tax may be here to stay, based on what 3 mayoral candidates say
It took years to get Philadelphia’s sweetened beverage tax in place, as opponents fought it in court. Now some of those same opponents are running for mayor, but it looks like the tax won’t be an issue in the 2023 race.
Five sentenced for scheme to collect pandemic unemployment in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five defendants have entered guilty pleas relating to a conspiracy to steal pandemic funds. According to the United States Attorney's Office, the defendants gathered personal identification information from inmates housed in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections system and filed unemployment claims. The payments were then mailed...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on solar lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and the accrual of interest for customers who financed the purchase of a solar power system from Pink Energy and have not received a working solar power system.
abc27.com
Pa. Gaming Control Board campaign to stop parents leaving kids alone at casinos
(WHTM) — Parents leaving their kids alone while they gamble happens more often than one might think. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is sending a stern warning about it. The Board launched a “Don’t Gamble With Kids” campaign about a week before Thanksgiving, in preparation for what they say...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
penncapital-star.com
Pa. House Democrats secure majority with Rep. Todd Stephens’ concession in close race
(*This story was updated at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, 11/17/2022 to include the vote total) Democrats secured control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday when incumbent Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery, conceded his loss to Democratic challenger Melissa Cerrato. Montgomery County elections officials counted provisional ballots on Thursday...
abc27.com
What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?
(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
Loudenbeck concedes in Secretary of State’s race
(The Center Square) – The race for Secretary of State in Wisconsin is over. Republican Amy Loudenbeck conceded Monday. “Obviously, the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would. The feeling of disappointment is real, but so is the gratitude I have for the thousands of Wisconsinites who supported me in this campaign for Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I have no regrets...
Washington Examiner
'Day of reckoning' as Pennsylvania Republicans impeach 'woke' Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner
Being the district attorney in one of the country's largest cities is a tough job. It's even more challenging when the city experiences record-breaking homicides, carjackings, and other violent crimes, and the policies the district attorney's offices implemented contributed to the surge. Such is the case in Philadelphia with Soros-backed, radical left-wing District Attorney Larry Krasner. However, on Wednesday, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled state House had enough and voted to impeach Krasner. It will be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly 30 years.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania gas prices remain over $4/gallon going into Thanksgiving
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
Comments / 1