vcsuvikings.com
Six Vikings named NSAA Football All-Conference
Six Valley City State University football players were named to the North Star Athletic Association All-Conference teams announced Monday by the conference office. Sammy Trejo, Justice Bice and Riley Gerhardt earned 1st Team All-Conference honors, while Troy Dietz, Jahidi West and Dustin Kasowski received 2nd Team All-Conference. The NSAA Football...
VCSU men drop games at Iowa tournament
The Valley City State men's basketball team dropped a pair of games this weekend in Iowa, falling to Iowa Wesleyan and William Woods during a tournament hosted by Waldorf University. The Vikings struggled to make shots on Saturday, shooting just 25 percent in an 81-58 loss to Iowa Wesleyan. On...
