Round Rock, TX

Stopping porch pirates: Round Rock PD starts annual Operation Front Porch

By Mercedez Hernandez
KXAN
 4 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department is again hosting its Operation Front Porch program, which lets residents ship packages to the police station to prevent porch pirates from stealing them.

Police Chief Allen Banks said the program started after the community saw an increase in package thefts a few years ago.

He said in 2017, Round Rock saw about 13 reported package thefts. That same year is when Operation Front Porch began, taking in 30 packages.

That number grew substantially the next year. In 2018, 380 packages were shipped to the police station, and 475 were taken in the next year.

Banks said the pandemic did decrease the number of packages sent to Operation Front Porch, with 2020 collecting 115, and 2021 only 158 packages.

However, Banks said the program is a simple, low-cost solution to help residents feel safe no matter the volume of packages.

“This is a program that gives our citizens, the peace of mind that they’re not going to be a victim of a crime,” said Chief Banks.

The packages are managed by RRPD volunteers, with residents having three days to pick up their parcels.

If you would like to have your package shipped to Operation Front Porch, RRPD asks packages to be addressed like this:

[Your name]
Round Rock Police Department
2701 North Mays Street
Round Rock, TX 78665

Those picking up their package will be asked to verify their identity with a license or other government ID or show proof of order/shipment or receipt.

For the full pickup schedule for Operation Front Porch, visit this link .

KXAN

