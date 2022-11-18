FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Blood Institute is giving blood donors at every donor center a chance to win big with a golden ticket to a $250 Visa gift card. According to a press release, from Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 all donors will receive a nine-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar and a holiday-themed long-sleeved T-shirt.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO