Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an “abusive head trauma” and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.

Hayley Reanne Steele, 27, was arrested Thursday on the charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Steele was babysitting the infant on Monday when she called 911 to report his breathing and eyes were not behaving normally.

When medical personnel and deputies arrived, the child was in critical condition and needed CPR, according to the DA’s office. The 10-month-old was rushed to Coquille Valley Hospital where it was determined he was suffering from a skull fracture and brain bleed.

The child was then airlifted to Emmanuel Hospital where officials said his condition worsened. He died around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Health officials determined the infant’s injuries “were not the result of an accident or natural causes but rather were the result of abusive head trauma,” the DA’s office said in a release.

The Coos Bay Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police considered the incident suspicious and began investigating on Monday. Following a search of the residence and multiple witness interviews, the Sheriff’s Office arrested Steele.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

