ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Believe The Hype: Potential Legal Action Shanquella Robinson’s Family Could Pursue [WATCH]

By The Morning Hustle
K97.5
K97.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoEXU_0jFxcKuA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260D9e_0jFxcKuA00

Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle


Our legal expert @iamlegallyhype discusses the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Shanquella Robinson , what legal recourse her family can take, and what needs to happen next in order for any legal justice to be served.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

We previously reported that the 25-year-old stylist was vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month to celebrate a birthday. The group of seven friends left from Charlotte, North Carolina, and one day into the trip – Shanquella mysteriously died.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As of November 17th, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved in the suspicious death of 25-year-old popular North Carolina braider, Shanquella Robinson, who mysteriously died while vacationing with friends in Mexico.

Related: Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video

The federal agency has reportedly intervened on behalf of Shanquella’s parents, Salamondra and Bernard Robinson, who reported her death after Mexican authorities suggested there was no foul play but Shanquella’s autopsy report determined that she died from a broken neck and suffered severe spinal cord injuries, according to BET.com .

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Watch the full conversation below & we’ll keep you updated with the latest developments surrounding this case.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM :

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Something Ain’t Right. Family Seeks Closure After Black Woman’s Mysterious Death During Trip to Mexico With Friends

A North Carolina woman was found dead in Mexico under mysterious circumstances that has left family members with questions. The family of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson is actively searching for answers after receiving conflicting reports about the events that took place in a villa in Cabo, according to NBC affiliate station WCBD-TV in Charleston. Robinson had reportedly gone to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to enjoy a weekend with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Vibe

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against Woman

Former Empire star Bryshere “Yazz The Greatest” Gray has violated his probation, as he has been arrested again on domestic abuse claims. Just last year, the actor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault against his wife. According to TMZ, authorities were called to a location in Maricopa, AZ last week by an unnamed woman who claimed that while visiting Gray, his behavior began to “escalate” and she became “concerned for her safety.” More from VIBE.com‘Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Alleged Assault Against WomanRich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence ChargesAshanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month Per outlet, the legal documents...
MARICOPA, AZ
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
K97.5

K97.5

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle’s Real Hip Hop and R&B

 https://hiphopnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy