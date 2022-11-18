ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
megadoctornews.com

DHR Health Opens First Hospice Hospital in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff were joined by city and county representatives on Thursday, November 17th to celebrate the official opening of the DHR Health Hospice Hospital off South McColl Road in Edinburg, Texas. Led by director Dr. James Castillo, the center is...
EDINBURG, TX
cw39.com

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023. The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items. Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains,...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Alamo teachers serve up McDonald’s to raise $1,500 for schools

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — During its last McTeacher’s Night fundraiser of the year, a local Mcdonald’s owner and Marcia R. Garza Elementary School raised over $1,500 for students. The fundraiser allows teachers to work as honorary McDonald’s employees for the night to encourage students and their families to attend and help raise funds for their […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
EDINBURG, TX
Gizmodo

Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect

The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
EDINBURG, TX
cw39.com

Texas overdose death numbers moving in a new direction

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Have drug overdose deaths stopped rising in Texas? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn’t last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Free Thanksgiving meals provided for Valley low-income families

Meals were handed out Monday morning. Volunteers braved the cold and rainy weather to give selected families a thanksgiving meal. "That's all we know, is to give back to the community," Edinburg residents Lupita Magdaleno said. For some, it was their first time participating in giving back to the community.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
cw39.com

How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
TEXAS STATE

