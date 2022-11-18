Read full article on original website
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
Thanksgiving Throwback: Texas-Sized Tip Changes Luby’s Server’s Life
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, and after we've gobbled up all that turkey, the Christmas season will be upon us. This is the time of year when we throw the biggest spotlight on kindness, and although being kind should be its own reward, there are times when this beautiful human act results in unexpected rewards.
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
DHR Health Opens First Hospice Hospital in the RGV
EDINBURG, Texas – DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff were joined by city and county representatives on Thursday, November 17th to celebrate the official opening of the DHR Health Hospice Hospital off South McColl Road in Edinburg, Texas. Led by director Dr. James Castillo, the center is...
Corpus Christi native becomes Gov. Greg Abbott's new chief of staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Gardner Pate was recently appointed to be chief of staff for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a press release from Abbott's office, the announcement follows the departure of former chief of staff, Luis Saenz, who held the job for more than five years .
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department gets ready for Centennial Celebration
Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of state parks being open in 2023. The department opened its website this month for park lovers to purchase official celebration items. Some of the products are scratch off posters, keychains,...
Alamo teachers serve up McDonald’s to raise $1,500 for schools
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — During its last McTeacher’s Night fundraiser of the year, a local Mcdonald’s owner and Marcia R. Garza Elementary School raised over $1,500 for students. The fundraiser allows teachers to work as honorary McDonald’s employees for the night to encourage students and their families to attend and help raise funds for their […]
$1M might last longest in this Texas city, 2022 retirement report suggests
A $1 million nest egg won't last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?
DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley. Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, […]
Texas Just Had Its Biggest Earthquake in Decades, and Fracking Is a Prime Suspect
The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes. According to...
Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of El Paso massacre
In the days since Abbott was reelected for a third term, he has embraced the word like never before, using it in a letter to President Joe Biden, echoing the intensifying language many Republicans have adopted in recent years. “Gov. Greg Abbott embraces “invasion” language about border, evoking memories of...
Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
Texas overdose death numbers moving in a new direction
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Have drug overdose deaths stopped rising in Texas? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn’t last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of...
Texas Southmost College brings athletics back
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Texas Southmost College announced earlier this week the return of athletics for the first time in 10 years. Click on the video above for more on rebuilding the scorpions program.
Free Thanksgiving meals provided for Valley low-income families
Meals were handed out Monday morning. Volunteers braved the cold and rainy weather to give selected families a thanksgiving meal. "That's all we know, is to give back to the community," Edinburg residents Lupita Magdaleno said. For some, it was their first time participating in giving back to the community.
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
Gov. Abbott directs TEA, school superintendents to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements, according to a release. The Texas law will override the recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control that added the vaccine...
How gas prices have changed in Texas in the last week
Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
