Sun-Filled Start, Few Showers for Thanksgiving
Temperature-wise, November has been split right down the middle. After a week and a half of being on the unseasonable warm side of the spectrum, the last ten days have been the complete opposite. But I will say, Sunday’s high temperature of 37° was a trend in the right direction. Reason-being, this commenced a warming trend that will be present for much of Thanksgiving holiday week.
