Mizzou Tigers vs. New Mexico State Aggies: prediction, betting line, odds, kickoff, TV

Best forget about Missouri’s lopsided loss at Tennessee last weekend. Except for this: quarterback Brady Cook and the Tigers’ offense played their best game of the season.

Mizzou got into the end zone three times against an SEC opponent for the first time this season. Two of those scores came on passes from Cook, another season-first in a conference game. Cook also rushed for a career-best 106 yards.

There were too many penalties — Missouri was flagged 14 times, and three of those were false starts on the same series in the third quarter when the game remained in reach. But Mizzou did not commit a turnover against the Vols.

Combine the offense from last weekend with the defense that played superbly in MU’s previous SEC games this season, and Missouri should be in good shape for Saturday’s home game against New Mexico State.

The Tigers are a four-touchdown favorite against the Aggies. But Cook said Mizzou won’t look past a New Mexico State team that’s won three straight and four of five to stand 4-5.

“We can’t play down to anyone or to what we think is a program’s level,” Cook said. “This is a well-coached football team.”

New Mexico State coach and Winfield, Kansas native Jerry Kill had taken Minnesota and Northern Illinois to bowl games in seven of eight years before his career was interrupted by health problems. He was TCU’s interim head coach last season after Gary Patterson was fired.

This game represents a step up in class for the Aggies, and Mizzou should be motivated by last week’s loss and the bowl prospects still ahead.

The Tigers need victories this weekend and next Friday against Arkansas to assure themselves a postseason game. This should be a take-care-of-business game for Missouri.

Prediction: Missouri 40-10

Line: Missouri by 29 1/2 (Tigers opened favored by 27 1/2

Last game prediction: Tennessee 28, Missouri 16 (Vols won 66-24)

2022 record on picks (straight up): 8-2

2022 record against the spread: 6-3

The details

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Faurot FIeld

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KMBZ (98.1 FM)