luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views

14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours to pay rent — a 42% jump

An American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours before earning enough to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040. That is three hours more than they would have needed to work a year ago, and six hours more than before the pandemic in October 2019, a new Zillow analysis finds. Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours before they’ve made enough to pay the typical rent of $2,800, the Zillow analysis shows. That’s up from 43 hours they needed to work five years ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler

Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town

A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp

If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale

There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Peoria adopts code and design updates to save water

As part of the City of Peoria’s commitment to the Principles of Sound Water Management and smart growth, Mayor and Council recently adopted updates to Peoria’s Landscape Code and Community Design Guidelines to save water and further reduce water usage. These targeted and practical modifications are intended to have a measurable impact on water savings, while maintaining the high-quality development standards that define Peoria.
PEORIA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Spec industrial planned in Surprise

Surprise Pointe Industrial zoning map. Credit: City of Surprise. The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request this week for a site plan to allow the development of a 274KSF warehouse and office project at the SEC of 137th Avenue and Soledad Street. The Surprise Pointe Industrial proposal...
azbigmedia.com

How rising Metro Phoenix housing costs compare with wage stagnation

Finding a place to live is becoming increasingly burdensome on Phoenix families as housing costs steadily increase while wages stagnate. Phoenix residents face some of the highest inflation rates in the country, according to WalletHub. Increases in gas, grocery, and entertainment prices have been evident recently, but housing prices have been on a steady climb for over a decade now.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

WestWorld costs far higher than expected

Scottsdale’s beloved WestWorld event center is costing taxpayers millions of dollars per year to operate. That was the findings of an audit of the facility released to the council’s audit committee on Nov. 14. The 386-acre equestrian and special event facility in the northeast corner of town is...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023

An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
ARIZONA STATE

