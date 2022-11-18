Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.5 Million, This Beautiful Hillside Estate in Scottsdale Arizona offers A Thoughtfully Designed Floor Plan and Captivating Views
14371 E Kalil Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 14371 E Kalil Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona is a custom home with captivating views situated on almost an acre in a private gated enclave just minutes from Scottsdale’s renowned golf, restaurant, and shopping. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14371 E Kalil Drive, please contact Dalton Kiley (Phone: 480-767-3000) & Stacy Klein (Phone: 602-791-0091) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
citysuntimes.com
The Lincoln Red tried-and-true steakhouse provides breathtaking views of Paradise Valley
The Lincoln Red, a famous English breed of cattle, is expressed as a muse for this dining destination property. Surrounded by the breathtaking mounting views of Paradise Valley this tried-and-true steakhouse offers locally sourced American cuisine, craft cocktails, shareable plates with a 21st century stance. Culinary curiosity started early for...
azbigmedia.com
How Phoenix retailers adjust to changes in shopping patterns with new strategies
The Phoenix retail real estate landscape has seen a 2% point decrease in vacancy since the third quarter of last year, highlighting the desire of Valley residents to return to pre-pandemic shopping habits, which is made easier thanks to the region’s warmer temperatures and plethora of outdoor shopping locations.
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
fox10phoenix.com
Cool House: Desert Highlands home with amazing views
This week's Cool House is in the community of Desert Highlands in north Scottsdale. If you love the game of golf, this home is for you. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez has the details.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours to pay rent — a 42% jump
An American making an average wage needs to work about 63 hours before earning enough to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040. That is three hours more than they would have needed to work a year ago, and six hours more than before the pandemic in October 2019, a new Zillow analysis finds. Phoenix renters need to work 61 hours before they’ve made enough to pay the typical rent of $2,800, the Zillow analysis shows. That’s up from 43 hours they needed to work five years ago.
santansun.com
Ferguson opens giant automated warehouse in Chandler
Chandler is welcoming another business heavyweight to the city after Ferguson, North America’s leading distributor of plumbing and HVAC supplies, opened a new market distribution center on Queen Creek Road Nov. 15. The facility is one of the ways the company with 37,000 suppliers hopes to improve supply-chain slowdowns...
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in Town
A local seafood restaurant chain has opened another location.Photo bySunira Moses/Unsplash. Whether it is a low country boil, a steaming plate of crab legs, or just a mound of shrimp, topped off with corn and potatoes, sometimes there’s nothing better than diving into a plate of seafood with your fingers, the perfect seasoning mixed with butter dripping down your hands. It makes you feel like a kid again. The ability to ditch the silverware and instead pick up goodies with your fingers. However, unlike your childhood, there are no adults standing around to scold you for doing so (although your significant other might not be a big fan of it). So, if you’re a lover of seafood and the fun eating with your hands brings, you’re going to love the newest addition to a popular seafood and crab joint in metro Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
AZFamily
Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Police believe Jasen Hudgens shot himself in the head after killing...
citysuntimes.com
Tuesday Night Pickleball is a hit at Jigsaw Health in Scottsdale
There’s still a chance to experience Tuesday Night Pickleball, a new, made-for-TV showcase that launched in the Valley in August and has received a remarkable response. The first two events were sold out with an additional 60,000 viewers watching online. There are two Tuesday Night Pickleball events remaining - Nov. 22 and Dec. 13. The events are open to the public and tickets are available for purchase online.
azbigmedia.com
Peoria adopts code and design updates to save water
As part of the City of Peoria’s commitment to the Principles of Sound Water Management and smart growth, Mayor and Council recently adopted updates to Peoria’s Landscape Code and Community Design Guidelines to save water and further reduce water usage. These targeted and practical modifications are intended to have a measurable impact on water savings, while maintaining the high-quality development standards that define Peoria.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Spec industrial planned in Surprise
Surprise Pointe Industrial zoning map. Credit: City of Surprise. The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a request this week for a site plan to allow the development of a 274KSF warehouse and office project at the SEC of 137th Avenue and Soledad Street. The Surprise Pointe Industrial proposal...
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor finishes hiking excursion two years after being crushed by boulder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix pastor has finished the Arizona Trail, a hike that spans across Arizona and from the Utah to Mexico Border two years after a boulder crushed him during the same hike in the Tonto National Forest. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, but he...
azbigmedia.com
How rising Metro Phoenix housing costs compare with wage stagnation
Finding a place to live is becoming increasingly burdensome on Phoenix families as housing costs steadily increase while wages stagnate. Phoenix residents face some of the highest inflation rates in the country, according to WalletHub. Increases in gas, grocery, and entertainment prices have been evident recently, but housing prices have been on a steady climb for over a decade now.
scottsdale.org
WestWorld costs far higher than expected
Scottsdale’s beloved WestWorld event center is costing taxpayers millions of dollars per year to operate. That was the findings of an audit of the facility released to the council’s audit committee on Nov. 14. The 386-acre equestrian and special event facility in the northeast corner of town is...
AZFamily
Dinosaur sculptures pop up in downtown Phoenix, stir up controversy around homeless encampment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Take a drive along the west side of Downtown Phoenix, and you’ll see many homeless tents and people struggling to get by. One of the last things you’d expect to see is a Triceratops and a Brontosaurus. The big metal dinosaur sculptures showed up a few days ago, and no one is quite sure where they came from.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
azbigmedia.com
Here’s what experts predict for Arizona economy in 2023
An Arizona State University economist said the Grand Canyon State has managed to withstand the one-two punch of COVID-19 and record-breaking inflation, and a rebound in 2023 is possible. But the Arizona economy may have to gird itself for a recession in 2023 if the Federal Reserve System gets too aggressive with policy.
Christmas at the Princess adds a list of new experiences
Celebrating thirteen years and 65 acres of Arizona holiday magic, the Christmas at the Princess experience is back!
