California election results: The most interesting numbers, in 7 charts

Fortunately, we’ve boiled it down to a few pictures — a scatter plot, a bar chart, seating charts, color-coded maps — to show what this latest electoral exercise tells us about who wields power in the state Capitol, the state’s sharp political divisions and the mind-numbing magnitude of electoral spending.
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws

In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years

For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. “During the 2023 Session, the Oregon Senate will be a force for positive change into every corner of the state,” Wagner said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on our culture of inclusion and openness — across the aisle and across the state — to make sure that Oregonians across the state feel represented and supported by the work we do.”
