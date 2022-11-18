Read full article on original website
Related
ijpr.org
Oregon LGBTQ+ advocates offer message of support in wake of Club Q tragedy
After five people were killed in an apparent hate crime in Colorado Springs over the weekend, local advocacy group Basic Rights Oregon is offering a message of support to the LGBTQ+ community. The group’s communications manager, Blair Stenvyck, said gathering places such as Club Q, where the shooting happened, are...
ijpr.org
California election results: The most interesting numbers, in 7 charts
Fortunately, we’ve boiled it down to a few pictures — a scatter plot, a bar chart, seating charts, color-coded maps — to show what this latest electoral exercise tells us about who wields power in the state Capitol, the state’s sharp political divisions and the mind-numbing magnitude of electoral spending.
ijpr.org
Some Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said Measure 114, which 50.7% of voters approved the day before, is a terrible law for gun owners, crime victims and public safety. The measure would require a permit to buy a firearm and ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
ijpr.org
Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years
For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. “During the 2023 Session, the Oregon Senate will be a force for positive change into every corner of the state,” Wagner said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to build on our culture of inclusion and openness — across the aisle and across the state — to make sure that Oregonians across the state feel represented and supported by the work we do.”
Comments / 0