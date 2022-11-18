Public ticket sales for 'SIX' at the PAC delayed to Monday after Taylor Swift's Eras Tour tickets broke Ticketmaster

APPLETON - It was the presale heard 'round the world, as online ticket seller Ticketmaster sold 2 million tickets for the U.S. leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Tuesday — and parts of the website broke due to the massive demand, said Ticketmaster in a blog post Thursday.

During the presale, fans complained on social media about getting kicked from the online queue, losing tickets already in their carts and receiving broken invite codes. Due to high demand for the presale tickets, Ticketmaster on Thursday canceled the public sale for the tour.

Now, the incident has knock-on effects for shows at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Because of "unprecedented traffic and service interruptions" at Ticketmaster, public ticket sales for the Broadway musical "SIX" at the PAC will be delayed until 10 a.m. Monday, according to Lynn Hardy, the PAC's marketing manager.

The change ensures patrons will have "easier access and a streamlined process" when the public sale for "SIX" goes live, Hardy said. Sales for other shows at the PAC weren't affected by the change, and the presale for "SIX" was still active on Ticketmaster as of Friday afternoon.

"SIX" is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical that tells the story of the six wives of King Henry VIII through a pop-star lens. The show comes to the PAC on Jan. 17 and will continue until Jan. 22.

