The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Joe Burrow on T.J. Watt's interception; Steelers-Colts game has different tone; Darrelle Revis' honor

Monday’s “First Call” has Joe Burrow’s assessment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt after yet another eye-popping interception. Next week’s game for the Steelers no longer appears to be the joke people were making it out to be two weeks ago. A former Pitt Panthers star is getting a well-deserved honor from his former NFL team. Chase Claypool continues to be less than impressive in Chicago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday

Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of a nice road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and the Bengals are playing themselves into solid playoff positioning right now. It could be another fun playoff push for Burrow and Co.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend

The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend. The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick. Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to...
FanSided

Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Paul Finebaum criticizes Tennessee, Josh Heupel while praising Shane Beamer for South Carolina's upset of Vols

Paul Finebaum watched in amazement like the rest of us during South Carolina's 63-38 destruction of then-No. 5 Tennessee and Josh Heupel over the weekend, one of the more surprising outcomes in college football this season. The fifth-ranked Volunteers were a heavy favorite and with the Gamecocks coming off a 32-point loss at Florida, Finebaum and most others assumed Tennessee would waltz into Williams-Brice Stadium and leave with a comfortable victory, but Shane Beamer and company had other plans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge

Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
NBC Sports

Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots

A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
lastwordonsports.com

Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations

Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss

Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong

Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.

