Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Joe Burrow on T.J. Watt's interception; Steelers-Colts game has different tone; Darrelle Revis' honor
Monday’s “First Call” has Joe Burrow’s assessment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt after yet another eye-popping interception. Next week’s game for the Steelers no longer appears to be the joke people were making it out to be two weeks ago. A former Pitt Panthers star is getting a well-deserved honor from his former NFL team. Chase Claypool continues to be less than impressive in Chicago.
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday
Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are on the verge of a nice road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and the Bengals are playing themselves into solid playoff positioning right now. It could be another fun playoff push for Burrow and Co.
Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend
The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend. The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick. Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to...
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum criticizes Tennessee, Josh Heupel while praising Shane Beamer for South Carolina's upset of Vols
Paul Finebaum watched in amazement like the rest of us during South Carolina's 63-38 destruction of then-No. 5 Tennessee and Josh Heupel over the weekend, one of the more surprising outcomes in college football this season. The fifth-ranked Volunteers were a heavy favorite and with the Gamecocks coming off a 32-point loss at Florida, Finebaum and most others assumed Tennessee would waltz into Williams-Brice Stadium and leave with a comfortable victory, but Shane Beamer and company had other plans.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge
Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
Sporting News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson picks up unusual, drive-stalling delay of game penalty by punting ball
The Ravens were hoping to mount their first touchdown drive of the day in the fourth quarter of their defensive slog against the Panthers. It looked like Baltimore was driving and might have a chance to reach the end zone for the first time. However, a third-and-8 played a part in ensuring that they would be forced to settle for a field goal.
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime. No one needs that. Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach...
John Mellencamp sits for national anthem before Colts-Eagles game
John Mellencamp, the renowned singer-songwriter who famously sang "Ain't That America," was seen sitting during the national anthem at an NFL game.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady re-signs flag that sparked lawsuit against Patriots
A faded Tom Brady autograph sparked a lawsuit regarding an American flag that had been loaned to the Patriots. What better way to fix the problem than to have Brady simply sign it again?. Via TMZ.com, that’s precisely what happened. Per the report, the Patriots helped arrange for Brady...
Nick Sirianni didn't hold back after Eagles beat Colts — this one was for Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the...
lastwordonsports.com
Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations
Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson irked Jets teammates with attitude after loss
Zach Wilson wasn't in the mood for accountability after the New York Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and apparently his teammates noticed. When asked after Sunday's game if he felt the Jets' offense -- which managed 103 yards of total offense and just two yards in the second half in the 10-3 defeat -- let the defense down, Wilson responded with a curt, "no."
NBC Sports
Aiyuk apologizes after TD celebration goes hilariously wrong
Brandon Aiyuk had a game to remember on "Monday Night Football" in the 49ers' 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. In the waning moments of the third quarter, Aiyuk corraled a pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and squirted free from a Cardinals defender into the endzone.
atozsports.com
Nico Iamaleava’s high school coach dispels one misconception about the 5-star Vols commit
Detractors of 2023 five-star Tennessee Vols commit Nico Iamaleava like to suggest that because of his thin frame he isn’t a tough player. And nothing could be further from the truth. Iamaleava is a polished passer, but he’s also a physical runner. Just watch him lower his shoulder...
NBC Sports
Matt Pryor out for Colts, reportedly went to hospital with illness
The Colts will not have tackle Matt Pryor in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Pryor was on the team’s inactive list on Sunday morning and James Palmer of NFL Media reports that he went to the hospital with an illness. Right tackle Braden Smith was...
Ravens' Lamar Jackson mad about Ronnie Stanley injury: I 'hurt him'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was upset he injured Ronnie Stanley's ankle after getting rolled into the back of his teammate's ankle.
