Louisiana State

Christopher Kent
4d ago

Amazing how dumb these responses are, from "she should plead the 5th" to "well Trumpsters...". Is there a single person here with an education?

idania esparza
4d ago

I hope the Truth comes out as to real fact Democrats conspired to get Biden in office and the over the top lengths that went to to push out Trump & destroy him so he won't stand a snowballs chance in hell of ever running for public office! The Truth will reveal the Democrats are the diabolical conniving ones!

Columbus
4d ago

She's just happy she's not the biggest laughing stock Press Secretary anymore, since this new one took over!

CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Eye-Opening Poll Shows Donald Trump's Chances Of Getting The GOP Nomination

One of the worst-kept secrets in recent history was finally revealed on November 15, 2022, when Donald Trump took to the podium at his Mar-a-Lago resort to announce his third presidential run. Railing against what he called the current decline of America and its loss of respect on the international stage, he positioned himself as the "voice" of conservatives and declared, "This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign," adding, "I will fight like no one has fought before."
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jen Psaki says White House is ‘giddy and gleeful’ about midterm results as GOP red wave fails to appear

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the sentiment inside the hall of her former employer was “giddy” as the results of the 2022 US midterms began pouring in late on Tuesday night.Ms Psaki said the spirit inside the Oval Office was notably “gleeful” after an anticipated Republican “red wave” failed to materialise and Democrats performed better than expected.“I’ve been in touch with the White House,” Ms Psaki said on MSNBC, where she’s been working as a contributor since leaving the White House press briefing podium.“They are giddy and gleeful, as they should be, about where things...
GEORGIA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records

A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
LOUISIANA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

