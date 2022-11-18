ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Who really chooses the Couples Choice routine and music

To me it seems obvious that say Fleur and Rose’s CC was chosen by the couples themselves, but I just can’t believe that Carlos and Molly would have thought that their couples choice would go down well. Anyone know for certain how the choice is made. Would be...
digitalspy.com

What if George quit

"I'm a man without conviction...." Why would George quit at this late stage? Some people start meaningless threads. BG won’t quit, if these reports are true then he’s just being a diva and won’t give up his fee. As with other series, would just mean the vote...

Comments / 0

Community Policy