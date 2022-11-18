ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
cbs17

2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Benson man gets 9+ years in prison for trafficking meth, feds say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Benson man will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison after taking a plea deal for his role in a multi-state drug-trafficking conspiracy, federal prosecutors say. Michael Dale Blackmon, 40, was one of three North Carolinians sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr., the...
BENSON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police search for shooting suspects after their vehicle crashes

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened on Wednesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Friday at about 1 p.m., officers got arrest warrants for 29-year-old Michael Fields for Wednesday’s shooting with injury that happened in the 100 block of Boyd Court.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
hillsboroughnc.gov

Police Investigating Shooting of Man

Incident was not random, and there is no threat to the community. Hillsborough police are investigating a shooting in which a Hillsborough man was shot multiple times tonight, Nov. 19. The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of U.S. 70. The man was transported to UNC...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy