cbs17
Obstruction, larceny charges result from investigation into fatal party shooting near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a week after a shooting at a bonfire party killed a woman and injured six others in Halifax Conuty, a series of arrests were made on Tuesday. Since the Nov. 13 shooting at the Double D Ranch near Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s...
Man killed in Durham overnight shooting
Police say they were called to the 300 block of Gary Street around 11:45 p.m.
cbs17
Police identify man, 25, who was fatally shot in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a Durham man who has been shot and killed. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that Tyler Young, 25, was killed in the shooting late Monday night in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police say they found him when they arrived...
cbs17
Man charged with murder in Durham shooting of 25-year-old
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Shortly after 11:45 p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Gary Street, a few blocks from East Durham Park.
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
Arrest warrant shows ‘improper brakes’ as likely cause of Raleigh parade death
The public arrest warrant confirms accounts of spectators, who said they saw the driver honking and warning the crowd.
cbs17
Argument leads to deadly stabbing in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man after he stabbed and killed another man early Sunday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 1200 block of Branch St. in reference to a stabbing. When they got to...
cbs17
Victims of shooting at party near Scotland Neck identified
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Three victims have been identified in a shooting early Sunday morning following a party outside of Scotland Neck. Keonte Bryant, Robert Knight Jr., and a juvenile were all taken to ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro by private vehicles, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant and Knight are from Scotland Neck.
cbs17
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
WRAL
Raleigh car thefts are way up: WRAL Data Trackers pinpoints the areas with the highest and lowest number of break-ins
Raleigh car thefts are way up. On WRAL at 6, Data Trackers pinpoints the areas with the highest and lowest numbers of break-ins. What experts say is to blame for the record number of incidents. Raleigh car thefts are way up. On WRAL at 6, Data Trackers pinpoints the areas...
cbs17
Durham woman dies in I-40 head-on crash; other driver was impaired, troopers say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman Sunday night. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Vanessa Witherspoon of Durham died at the scene, troopers said. Troopers say the...
cbs17
Benson man gets 9+ years in prison for trafficking meth, feds say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Benson man will spend nine-and-a-half years in prison after taking a plea deal for his role in a multi-state drug-trafficking conspiracy, federal prosecutors say. Michael Dale Blackmon, 40, was one of three North Carolinians sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Osteen Jr., the...
WXII 12
Wrong way driver on I-40 causes deadly crash, second-degree murder charge likely
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man believed to be under the influence caused a fatal crash after driving the wrong way on the interstate, troopers said. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 40 northbound, near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County.
WITN
Rocky Mount police search for shooting suspects after their vehicle crashes
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened on Wednesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Friday at about 1 p.m., officers got arrest warrants for 29-year-old Michael Fields for Wednesday’s shooting with injury that happened in the 100 block of Boyd Court.
cbs17
Shaw University files complaint with Justice Department over bus traffic stop
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a month after a Shaw University bus was pulled over and searched in South Carolina, university officials are taking action and filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice. “The real issue is why and how a minor traffic violation immediately turns...
Raleigh Christmas parade witnesses call for accountability after girl dies
The Greater Raleigh Merchant's Association's website cites they approve non-professional floats or supply professional floats as rentals. While they could not be reached in person or via phone, Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association released a statement.
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
Man arrested, 2 suspects still free in Fayetteville shooting involving 2 kids
Harnett County deputies say one person has been charged and two suspects are still on the loose in connection to shooting involving a family.
hillsboroughnc.gov
Police Investigating Shooting of Man
Incident was not random, and there is no threat to the community. Hillsborough police are investigating a shooting in which a Hillsborough man was shot multiple times tonight, Nov. 19. The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of U.S. 70. The man was transported to UNC...
cbs17
Man arrested in shooting of woman in Harnett County; sheriff’s office looking for two more suspects
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) —- Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats announced Friday that a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a young woman, and the sheriff’s office is still seeking two other suspects. Coats said 30-year-old Shaduntee Daquan Buie, of Raeford, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
