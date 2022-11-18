ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'An enormous threat:' Sen. Warner warns parents about TikTok

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, of Virginia, is warning parents about the dangers of TikTok, and lawmakers are urging parents to reconsider allowing the popular video-sharing app on their kids’ phones due to its connection to China. Senators are stepping up their public scrutiny of TikTok as the Biden administration...
Baldwin confident same-sex marriage bill will become law; Johnson votes against it

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she expects legislation protecting same-sex marriages will be enacted into law after Thanksgiving. The Respect for Marriage Act was advanced by the U.S. Senate last week by a vote of 62 to 37, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats. The bill doesn’t force states to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but would require them to recognize those marriages performed in other states. It would also recognize same-sex marriages under federal law in regard to Medicare and Social Security benefits.
