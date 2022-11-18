Read full article on original website
Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.
House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats
Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
'An enormous threat:' Sen. Warner warns parents about TikTok
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, of Virginia, is warning parents about the dangers of TikTok, and lawmakers are urging parents to reconsider allowing the popular video-sharing app on their kids’ phones due to its connection to China. Senators are stepping up their public scrutiny of TikTok as the Biden administration...
GOP delivers final brief to Supreme Court in North Carolina redistricting case
(The Center Square) – North Carolina Republicans submitted their final brief in a redistricting case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could change how states craft congressional maps. The brief filed on Friday offers a preview of oral arguments scheduled for Dec. 7 in the case Moore v. Harper,...
Baldwin confident same-sex marriage bill will become law; Johnson votes against it
Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she expects legislation protecting same-sex marriages will be enacted into law after Thanksgiving. The Respect for Marriage Act was advanced by the U.S. Senate last week by a vote of 62 to 37, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats. The bill doesn’t force states to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but would require them to recognize those marriages performed in other states. It would also recognize same-sex marriages under federal law in regard to Medicare and Social Security benefits.
