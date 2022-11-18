Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she expects legislation protecting same-sex marriages will be enacted into law after Thanksgiving. The Respect for Marriage Act was advanced by the U.S. Senate last week by a vote of 62 to 37, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats. The bill doesn’t force states to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but would require them to recognize those marriages performed in other states. It would also recognize same-sex marriages under federal law in regard to Medicare and Social Security benefits.

