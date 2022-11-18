Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
8 things we learned from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin
Another season, another loss in the Freedom Trophy series. Quarterback Casey Thompson returned to the lineup but Nebraska blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead to fall 15-14 to visiting Wisconsin. This is the ninth straight loss for the Huskers against the Badgers. The last time Nebraska defeated Wisconsin dates back...
North Platte Telegraph
Time of possession woes coincide with Nebraska’s five-game losing streak
It’s one of the simplest strategies in football — the longer you hold the ball, the less time your opponent has to score. Yet, Nebraska has still found itself on the losing end of the time of possession battle in every week of its five-game losing streak. Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: The definitive ranking of Nebraska’s wild, weird and wonderful Black Friday games
LINCOLN — It started with a game that left Tom Osborne openly embarrassed, on the wrong end of one of the worst losses in his career, but it grew to such importance in the Nebraska football tradition that, when an athletic director tried to end it, he had to reverse course two days later.
North Platte Telegraph
After injury to Nebraska's Marques Buford, Isaac Gifford set to start at safety
A planned one-week stint at safety has now grown into a three-week outing for Nebraska's Isaac Gifford. Gifford, who has played most of the season as Nebraska's starting nickel back, initially filled in at safety for the suspended Myles Farmer against Michigan. However, an injury to Marques Buford Jr. early in Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday forced Gifford back to safety — a role he's set to continue in against Iowa.
North Platte Telegraph
Chatelain: Who is Nebraska this season? We might find out in Orlando
In a critical season for an embattled head coach, Nebraska men's basketball is going to DisneyWorld for a Thanksgiving tournament while its athletic director completes the long-awaited search for a new football coach. The last time this happened, 2017, Husker hoops actually spent a week in the backyard of the...
North Platte Telegraph
A November to remember (or forget): Nebraska and Iowa are opposites again
Kirk Ferentz was just warming up. Literally, as the Iowa coach began shaking off arctic-level temperatures late Saturday afternoon underneath Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium. But perhaps more satisfyingly with a 15-minute chat with local media discussing a four-week Hawkeyes transformation from beleaguered to beguiled. Ferentz and multiple players reflected...
North Platte Telegraph
Everything you need to know as the Nebraska women face Tarleton
Tarleton (3-1) C –Nyajah Mitchels 6-4 Jr. 10.3. The Texans, who play in the WAC and are based in Stephenville, Texas, have added key pieces – including Jackson and Da Silva –from the transfer portal. Of its three wins, only one – 82-72 over College of Charleston on Friday – qualifies as a victory over a recognizable team. TSU lost 84-48 at Vanderbilt last week, and generally plays a risk/reward defense that goes for steals. The Texans battle well on the boards – outrebounding foes 41.3-33 so far this season and have enough interior defense to provide some resistance to Markowski and Bourne in the post. Nebraska should win by double digits, but perhaps not by 20.
North Platte Telegraph
After strong three quarters, Nebraska's defense cracks under Wisconsin run
LINCOLN — Braelon Allen took the football and waited for traffic to clear. Running lanes — at least ones leading to chunk gains — had been rare Saturday for 1,000-yard Wisconsin running back as the fourth quarter began to melt away. The teenager who torched Nebraska a year ago for 228 yards and three touchdowns hadn’t found his home-run stride, instead settling for a series of short-to-medium gains while favoring an injured shoulder.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Nebraska's invented many ways to lose games. They found another against Wisconsin
LINCOLN — What's left to say that hasn’t already been said?. How does a team that had its coach fired and had already been eliminated from a bowl game find room for more pain?. When does this mindless slog through the Big Ten come to an end?. Help...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska’s trench woes led to history repeating itself – with more pain
LINCOLN — They knelt together, two men exhausted, their arms leaning on a weight machine painted red. Just feet away from the media podium, Nebraska’s Garrett Nelson and Travis Vokolek talked quietly, shook heads and compared notes on a game, a season and an era where success has remained stubbornly beyond their reach.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: This single-digit loss for Huskers is as painful as the other 13
Garrett Nelson took two long, deep breaths. The Huskers were minutes removed from yet another soul-crushing, frustrating, single-digit loss, and Nelson’s mind began to ponder the existential. “Sometimes in life, you don’t get the things you think you deserve or earn,” Nelson said. “You don’t always get your way...
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was over when: Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz scored his 1-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left in the game. While difficult against the Badgers' talented offensive line, Nebraska's chances of winning depended upon a goal-line stop. The chances of driving 60-70 yards into the wind in 30-plus seconds for a game-winning field goal are minuscule, so that was the moment to look back on.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska run game goes missing once again in loss to Wisconsin
Several aspects of the Nebraska football team have improved over the course of the season. The Huskers’ rushing attack isn’t one of them. For the fourth time in its last seven games, Nebraska finished with under 100 rushing yards during a 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday. The...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
North Platte Telegraph
How NU's Mickey Joseph offered Tristan Alvano after his huge kicking performance
The last 12 hours for Tristan Alvano have included a lot of excitement — and just a little bit of sleep. The Omaha Westside kicker was the standout performer of Monday night’s Class A championship game as he made five field goals, including the 45-yard game-winner in a victory over Gretna. And after a few hours of sleep, Alvano had another big moment waiting for him in the morning — a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska QB Thompson shows toughness, brings life to Husker offense
Nebraska’s offense entered Saturday’s game mired in a touchdown drought that lasted more than two full games. Midway through the second quarter, NU quarterback Casey Thompson found Trey Palmer just inside the goal line for an 11-yard touchdown pass, finally ending the touchdown drought that spanned 139 minutes, 6 seconds of game time. It covered 24 offensive possessions, dating back to Nebraska’s first drive against Minnesota on Nov. 5.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska pulls away in second half to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff
The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its third win of the season Sunday afternoon in an 82-58 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With the win, Nebraska is off to a 3-0 start at home for the first time since the 2018-19 season. The Huskers jumped out an early 11-3 lead...
North Platte Telegraph
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women drop second straight game as Drake rolls to 80-62 win
Another team caught fire from three-point range to sink the Nebraska women's basketball team on Saturday. This time, it was Drake, which made nine three-pointers to sink the Huskers 80-62 in Des Moines, Iowa. Nebraska, ranked No. 22 nationally in the preseason poll, has now lost two consecutive games. Creighton...
