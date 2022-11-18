Tarleton (3-1) C –Nyajah Mitchels 6-4 Jr. 10.3. The Texans, who play in the WAC and are based in Stephenville, Texas, have added key pieces – including Jackson and Da Silva –from the transfer portal. Of its three wins, only one – 82-72 over College of Charleston on Friday – qualifies as a victory over a recognizable team. TSU lost 84-48 at Vanderbilt last week, and generally plays a risk/reward defense that goes for steals. The Texans battle well on the boards – outrebounding foes 41.3-33 so far this season and have enough interior defense to provide some resistance to Markowski and Bourne in the post. Nebraska should win by double digits, but perhaps not by 20.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO