“I hate being messy but in order to heal something, you have to let it come up," says the entertainer who covers the November issue of SPIN Magazine. Willow Smith is ready to step into her next chapter. The starlet covers the November issue of SPIN, discussing her pop-star past as a 9-year-old hitmaker with her neo-classic single “Whip My Hair” – a chapter of her life which she describes as being very dark and confusing despite its bubble-gum brightness on the surface – to now, an artist fully in control of her own narrative.

11 HOURS AGO