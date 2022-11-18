Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
This Advanced Couponer Created A Community Helping Black Women Save Thousands Each Month—These Are Her Key Tips
After recovering from stage 3 breast cancer, Yakima Deloatch began cutting costs through coupons. Now, she's teaching others to do the same. When she was just 13, Yakima Deloatch’s mother passed away from breast cancer. Years later, she found herself fighting the same battle. In 2013, the then 31-year-old...
Essence
EXCLUSIVE: Willow Smith Opens Up About Painful Breakup And Why She's Not Afraid Of The Angry Black Woman Stereotype
“I hate being messy but in order to heal something, you have to let it come up," says the entertainer who covers the November issue of SPIN Magazine. Willow Smith is ready to step into her next chapter. The starlet covers the November issue of SPIN, discussing her pop-star past as a 9-year-old hitmaker with her neo-classic single “Whip My Hair” – a chapter of her life which she describes as being very dark and confusing despite its bubble-gum brightness on the surface – to now, an artist fully in control of her own narrative.
Essence
GU Jams: Get To Know The Newest Hip-Hop Duo, Girll Codee
ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity are here to change the music industry. Two Brooklyn girls decided to chase their dreams and make waves in hip-hop. ShaaBiggaa and Hiii Siddity started their group, Girll Codee, in high school at Brooklyn School for Music and Theater and knew they had a sisterhood through their music.
Essence
WATCH | Reveal Your Glow
If you’re looking for a glow that accentuates your natural skin tone and provides long-lasting moisture, then you’re in the right place. Beauty Reporter, Darian Symoné Harvin is joined by Board-Certified Dermatologist and Jergens® Glow Collective* member, Dr. Angela J. Lamb to try out a new product (available in two versions), that you’re going to want in your daily routine—Jergens® Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizer.
Comments / 0