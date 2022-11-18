Firearms shops are enjoying brisk sales following the narrow approval by voters of Measure 114, which will restrict sales of some magazines and require safety training. One example: At Tick Licker Firearms in Salem, customers lined up Friday in front of counters Friday, Nov. 18 to inspect firearms and pepper the clerks with questions about the measure and what comes next. Sales are also soaring ahead of the measure’s implementation as people place requests for background checks. They worry that they will not be able to purchase guns in the future due to the requirements of the measure.

