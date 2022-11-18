Read full article on original website
DeVore urges Illinois Republicans to develop early vote, ballot collection efforts
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says Illinois Republicans didn’t fail at messaging in this month’s election, they failed at the ground game. Republicans lost every statewide seat in the Nov. 8 election. They also lost seats in the Illinois House. Incumbent...
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
In 2nd term, Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul optimistic about working with GOP-led Legislature
After an election cycle largely focused on crime, newly reelected state Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling on the GOP-held state Legislature to work with him on historic investments in reforms for the criminal justice system. The Democrat has an ambitious list of priorities for his new term: funding school...
Ark. lawmaker: If employer covers abortion costs, they should pay 16 weeks maternity leave
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Multiple bills have already been filed ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session - covering education, tax credits, parole reform and paid maternity leave. Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-District 69, filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. House Bill 1006 would...
Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest
Gov. Pete Ricketts edged closer Monday to publicly acknowledging his interest in filling the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse in January. During the governor’s monthly call-in radio show carried on KFOR in Lincoln, a caller from Seward County asked Ricketts “what’s next?” following completion of his governorship in January.
Missouri areas affected by July flooding receive $115.9M in assistance
(The Center Square) – Businesses and residents received approximately $115.9 million in grants and loans to assist with recovery after July's floods in the St. Louis region. More than 13,500 Missouri households will receive $42.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches fell from July 25 to 28 throughout eastern Missouri. The National Flood Insurance Program paid $40.4 million in claims to flood insurance policy holders.
COVID-19 cases drop in Lincoln but climb in Nebraska
COVID-19 cases dropped slightly last week in Lancaster County, but they rose significantly statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 259 official cases last week, down slightly from 273 the previous week. Officials have said official case counts are likely low because many people now use home tests or don't get tested at all.
Arkansas' unemployment rate increases to 3.6% in October
Labor force data, produced by the U.S Department of Labor, and Bureau of Labor Statistics show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5% in September to 3.6% in October. A news release said that Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 489, a result...
Feds give ‘threatened’ protection to lesser prairie chickens in Kansas
The federal government will list the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and neighboring states, triggering protections under federal law starting next year. A smaller, isolated population of the same grouse species in part of Texas and New Mexico will be listed as endangered and receive stricter protection. The...
Oklahoma House members gain clout with GOP takeover
OKLAHOMA CITY — Last year, when Rep. Tom Cole tried to amend a spending bill to include more money for tribal courts and law enforcement, the House Rules Committee stuck his proposal in a bloc of amendments that was doomed to fail. And it did.
New doctors will split time between urban, rural settings in Nebraska under program
OMAHA — Aiming to combat a shortage of rural physicians, CHI Health and its academic medical partner, Creighton University, have created two residency programs that will allow doctors in training to split time between urban and rural areas of Nebraska. Previously, those residents typically had to train in one...
'Wildlife Tales' focus of DNR poster contest
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Teachers and students across the state are invited to celebrate wildlife through art by participating in the 33rd annual Give Wildlife a Chance Poster Contest. The goal of this competition for grades K-5 is to generate knowledge of and appreciation for Georgia’s biological diversity. The popular...
Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law
Firearms shops are enjoying brisk sales following the narrow approval by voters of Measure 114, which will restrict sales of some magazines and require safety training. One example: At Tick Licker Firearms in Salem, customers lined up Friday in front of counters Friday, Nov. 18 to inspect firearms and pepper the clerks with questions about the measure and what comes next. Sales are also soaring ahead of the measure’s implementation as people place requests for background checks. They worry that they will not be able to purchase guns in the future due to the requirements of the measure.
Iowa turkeys to be pardoned virtually due to bird flu
DES MOINES — An annual tradition is heading online as state and agriculture officials exercise caution with the threat of bird flu looming. Gov. Kim Reynolds will pardon two turkeys via video Tuesday morning, the governor’s office said Monday. The annual tradition typically is conducted at the governor’s...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to usher in 'A New Generation' during historic inauguration
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders made some major announcements Monday giving Arkansans their first look at what the inauguration of the state's first female governor will look like. In addition to announcing the slate of events leading up to the historic inauguration, Sanders named the co-chairs...
Ricketts awards highest civilian honor to Omahan who helped save 2 people after crash
Frank Axiotes was driving with his family along Interstate 80 in Lincoln when he stopped to help at a three-vehicle collision, saving the lives of a young woman and her 9-year-old brother. More than two years after the crash, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts presented Axiotes, who lives in the Elkhorn...
AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen
BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
Best time to travel during Thanksgiving week
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're traveling this weekend, so are 4.6 million other people, according to AAA. This would make the Thanksgiving holiday the third busiest travel day since the year 2000. The day before Thanksgiving will be 42% busier than normal. This is also what makes this week the...
