Illinois State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Ricketts moves close to acknowledging Senate interest

Gov. Pete Ricketts edged closer Monday to publicly acknowledging his interest in filling the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Ben Sasse in January. During the governor’s monthly call-in radio show carried on KFOR in Lincoln, a caller from Seward County asked Ricketts “what’s next?” following completion of his governorship in January.
NEBRASKA STATE
Missouri areas affected by July flooding receive $115.9M in assistance

(The Center Square) – Businesses and residents received approximately $115.9 million in grants and loans to assist with recovery after July's floods in the St. Louis region. More than 13,500 Missouri households will receive $42.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches fell from July 25 to 28 throughout eastern Missouri. The National Flood Insurance Program paid $40.4 million in claims to flood insurance policy holders.
MISSOURI STATE
COVID-19 cases drop in Lincoln but climb in Nebraska

COVID-19 cases dropped slightly last week in Lancaster County, but they rose significantly statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 259 official cases last week, down slightly from 273 the previous week. Officials have said official case counts are likely low because many people now use home tests or don't get tested at all.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Arkansas' unemployment rate increases to 3.6% in October

Labor force data, produced by the U.S Department of Labor, and Bureau of Labor Statistics show Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.5% in September to 3.6% in October. A news release said that Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 489, a result...
ARKANSAS STATE
Feds give ‘threatened’ protection to lesser prairie chickens in Kansas

The federal government will list the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and neighboring states, triggering protections under federal law starting next year. A smaller, isolated population of the same grouse species in part of Texas and New Mexico will be listed as endangered and receive stricter protection. The...
KANSAS STATE
Oklahoma House members gain clout with GOP takeover

OKLAHOMA CITY — Last year, when Rep. Tom Cole tried to amend a spending bill to include more money for tribal courts and law enforcement, the House Rules Committee stuck his proposal in a bloc of amendments that was doomed to fail. And it did.
OKLAHOMA STATE
'Wildlife Tales' focus of DNR poster contest

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Teachers and students across the state are invited to celebrate wildlife through art by participating in the 33rd annual Give Wildlife a Chance Poster Contest. The goal of this competition for grades K-5 is to generate knowledge of and appreciation for Georgia’s biological diversity. The popular...
GEORGIA STATE
Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law

Firearms shops are enjoying brisk sales following the narrow approval by voters of Measure 114, which will restrict sales of some magazines and require safety training. One example: At Tick Licker Firearms in Salem, customers lined up Friday in front of counters Friday, Nov. 18 to inspect firearms and pepper the clerks with questions about the measure and what comes next. Sales are also soaring ahead of the measure’s implementation as people place requests for background checks. They worry that they will not be able to purchase guns in the future due to the requirements of the measure.
OREGON STATE
Iowa turkeys to be pardoned virtually due to bird flu

DES MOINES — An annual tradition is heading online as state and agriculture officials exercise caution with the threat of bird flu looming. Gov. Kim Reynolds will pardon two turkeys via video Tuesday morning, the governor’s office said Monday. The annual tradition typically is conducted at the governor’s...
IOWA STATE
AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen

BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
BARLING, AR
Best time to travel during Thanksgiving week

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're traveling this weekend, so are 4.6 million other people, according to AAA. This would make the Thanksgiving holiday the third busiest travel day since the year 2000. The day before Thanksgiving will be 42% busier than normal. This is also what makes this week the...
LOUISIANA STATE

Community Policy